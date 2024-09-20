Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening global defense: Australia and U.S. Space Force deepen partnership

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Abigail Behan 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force pose for a graduation photo at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2024. These members were chosen to attend the Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training course, instructed by Space Delta 8’s 8th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1. This course teaches students the fundamentals of Wideband Satellite Communications transmission monitoring, terminal control, and satellite command and telemetry. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 12:05
    Delta 8
    DEL 8

