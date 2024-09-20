Strengthening global defense: Australia and U.S. Space Force deepen partnership

Members of the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force pose for a graduation photo at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2024. These members were chosen to attend the Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training course, instructed by Space Delta 8’s 8th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1. This course teaches students the fundamentals of Wideband Satellite Communications transmission monitoring, terminal control, and satellite command and telemetry. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 12:05
|Photo ID:
|8656665
|VIRIN:
|240913-X-X1914-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
