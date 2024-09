Coast Guard Ensign Cody Brown helps dismantle a communications tower used by Port Security Unit 311 on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at Base Los Angeles / Long Beach. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins.

