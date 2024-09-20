PSU 311 training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Seaman Gerson Ortega and Boatswains Mate Third Class Vincent Suder perform

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard Seaman Gerson Ortega and Boatswains Mate Third Class Vincent Suder perform man overboard training near the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 21. Gerson and Suder are reservists with Port Security Unit 311 in Los Angeles. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins.

