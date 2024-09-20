PSU 311 training

Coast Guard Seaman Gerson Ortega and Boatswains Mate Third Class Vincent Suder perform man overboard training near the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 21. Gerson and Suder are reservists with Port Security Unit 311 in Los Angeles. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins.

