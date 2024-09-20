GW Sailor Through and Through

GOOOOD MORNING onboard George Washington! This is the executive officer…” the ship’s 1MC crackles out to thousands of Sailors across the ship, readying themselves to take on another day underway. “Let’s make sure we’re getting out there and getting after it this morning...”

Capt. Jason Tarrant, George Washington’s executive officer or Big XO, is a familiar voice Sailors expect to hear over the ship’s 1MC during Southern Seas 2024.

Over the years, Tarrant’s career never strayed far from George Washington. Every time he crossed the brow as a new George Washington Sailor, his scope of responsibility grew larger, and it all began during his first tour aboard the ship in 2006.

For Tarrant’s first carrier experience, he was attached to the “Checkmates” of Sea Control Squadron (VS) 22, which was embarked aboard George Washington. He served as a weapons training officer and a landing safety officer, a naval officer trained to ensure the safe launch and recovery of aircraft on carriers. Southern Seas 2008 marked George Washington’s – and Tarrant’s – first voyage around South America.

“As a junior officer, it was the scale of operations the carrier ran at that shocked me,” Tarrant reminisced. “We were doing work ups before we left, and you could feel the crew’s energy shift as we were preparing to deploy. It felt right. A ship and her crew are designed to be out at sea.”

From 2012 to 2014, as a lieutenant commander, Tarrant served as a department head in both maintenance and operations departments for the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 aboard George Washington while the ship was homeported in Yokosuka, Japan. Tarrant explained the high tempo and demanding operational schedule required when assigned to a forward deployed aircraft carrier.

“I had a very rewarding HOD tour, it was a lot of pressure, but, in the end, it was successful,” Tarrant reflected. “Being able to operate successfully at that tempo – that pace – that’s when I realized I could make a difference, and this is what I wanted to do. I’m in it for the long haul.”

Tarrant, now a captain serving as the ship’s second-in-command, looks forward to leading the crew down the home stretch to San Diego and taking his career full circle. Tarrant and George Washington – once again – set course to Yokosuka, Japan, as the forward -deployed naval forces premier aircraft carrier in the Eastern Pacific theater.

“It’s unique that I’ve been on George Washington for so many pivotal points in my career,” Tarrant chuckled. “If you enjoy what you do, though, you’ll stay for the people. It’s not all about the ship, but taking ownership of your circumstance and making something you’re a part of better for those to come.”

It’s not about accolades or chasing awards, Tarrant explained. It’s about being present with the Sailors around you and hitting the deck plates. Leadership is giving people the motivation, and the tools and environment to succeed at the highest level they can.

“It’s never been about the rank for me,” Tarrant explained as he pointed to the eagles on his shoulder. “It doesn’t always register to me that I’m a captain or executive officer now, but if I can make a difference and an impact because of my position – then that’s all for the better. It just takes one person – regardless of their rank – to keep passing along that positivity.”

As a beacon of positivity for the George Washington during their homeport shift, Tarrant continues his daily face-to-face chats with Sailors in the p-ways and his regular motivational monologues over the 1MC, reminding Sailors of events and providing words of appreciation for their dedication to the mission.

“I appreciate all the hard work,” the voice echoes from the 1MC through the ship once more. “Let’s keep getting after it. Sprint all the way through the finish line and finish strong for Southern Seas 2024. We are warfighter seven-three. This is the big X. O. signing off.”







