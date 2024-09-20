MNCC civilians honored with Service to Citizens Award

Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON (Sept. 13, 2024) John Grill, MyNavy Career Center's (MNCC) Customer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON (Sept. 13, 2024) John Grill, MyNavy Career Center's (MNCC) Customer Experience Officer, right, and Erika Marks, MNCC's Navy Project Officer for Defense Manpower Data Center ID card services, received the 2024 Service to Citizens Award in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. MNCC, the central node for Sailor pay, oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (Photo Courtesy Erika Marks) see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Two Navy civilians from MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), John Grill and Erika Marks, received the 2024 Service to the Citizen Award at a ceremony Sept. 13 in Washington, D.C.



Founded in 2018, the Service to the Citizen program recognizes public servants who demonstrate excellence in delivering services impacting the public’s lives and rebuilding trust in government.



“I’m honored to be recognized,” said Grill, who manages MNCC’s Customer Experience (CX) office. “Collaborating with professionals across departments is a privilege, and this award reflects my team’s hard work.”



MNCC’s CX office works to elevate customer voices to understand Sailor personnel and pay challenges, identify areas for improvement, and drive opportunities for change across the MyNavy HR enterprise. Last year, Grill’s team analyzed more than 8,000 customer surveys and almost 25,000 social media comments to identify opportunities to increase trust and inform data-driven decision-making for MNCC leadership.



“As the customer service arm of the Navy’s HR enterprise, MNCC carries MyNavy HR’s reputation,” Grill added. “What we do in CX directly influences our business processes and helps deliver world-class service back to Sailors and their families.”



Grill’s efforts help highlight MyNavy HR transformation efforts, which include DOD-wide collaboration to improve Uniformed Services Identification Card (USID) services.



In 2023, the Defense Manpower Data Center, or DMDC, launched online USID renewal for family members, retirees and others to renew their USID cards from home. As the Navy’s DMDC project officer, Marks led the Navy’s implementation effort.



“It is an honor to collaborate with DMDC and other services to support service members, veterans, and families,” said Marks, who manages MNCC’s USID program and was among 13 team members DMDC nominated for the award. “Enhancing customers’ visibility and streamlining self-service processes helps provide peace of mind and improve their quality of life.”



More than 60,000 service members used the program in 2023, with an estimated 150,000 more by the end of 2024 according to DMDC. Marks added the USID online renewal program helps remove barriers for not just the 1 million USID card holders eligible for online renewal and can now “skip the line,” but also service members who must visit Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) offices in person, as their line is now shorter.



Carol Kushmier, MNCC’s deputy commander, said the award serves to highlight the essential support and services Navy civilians provide their uniformed counterparts.



“Our Navy civilians are at the heart of everything our Sailors do,” said Kushmier. “We bring a wealth of steady-state knowledge, expertise, and experience – often encompassing 20-to-30 years in uniform. Navy retirees like John, who transition into Government Service roles when they take off the uniform, truly represent what it means to be Sailors for life.”



Marks said she comes from a Navy family and is proud to serve her country as Navy Department civilian.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC constantly strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.