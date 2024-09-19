MNCC civilians honored with Service to Citizens Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (Sept. 13, 2024) John Grill, MyNavy Career Center's (MNCC) Customer Experience Officer, right, and Erika Marks, MNCC's Navy Project Officer for Defense Manpower Data Center ID card services, received the 2024 Service to Citizens Award in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. MNCC, the central node for Sailor pay, oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (Photo Courtesy Erika Marks)