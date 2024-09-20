USS Cooperstown Sailor Receives the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for Heroism

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida (Sept. 20, 2024) -- Search and Rescue (SAR) swimmer Gunner’s Mate Chief Justin Olson, assigned to USS Cooperstown (LCS 23), was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal here today for heroism in safely recovering a stranded mariner in the pitch darkness of March 11, 2023.



With Cooperstown being in BAE Shipyard, the ceremony took place on the flight deck aboard USS Wichita (LCS 13), who hosted Olson, his family and shipmates. The program featured guest speaker Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, who lauded Olson and the Cooperstown team for executing a seamless mission.



“I appreciate the opportunity to come down here today to recognize GMC Olson for heroically rescuing a stranded mariner,” said Rear Adm. Cahill. “Navy search and rescue swimmers are trained to answer the call in any situation and GMC was ready on arrival. I’m so proud of this team and this crew as they continue to execute naval operations for the nation.”



During routine Atlantic operations last March, Cooperstown was contacted by Coast Guard Sector Charleston, South Carolina, regarding a distressed vessel in the warship’s vicinity without propulsion, power and steering. Enduring “confused swells” pitching the Littoral Combat Ship greater than 12-15 degrees rolls and with minimal ambient light due to the cloud cover, the Cooperstown crew was able to locate the sailboat in peril.



After being coaxed to abandon his foundering vessel, the mariner took to the water where he became “dangerously panicked” and with Olson as his brave rescuer, battled the elements for nearly a quarter hour before the two made their way safely aboard Cooperstown.



“The USS Cooperstown team came together to rescue a fellow Sailor at sea,” said Olson. “I was just one part of a key team to conduct this rescue. I couldn’t have safely entered and exited the water without the bridge team’s masterful ship handling and the deck crew’s extraordinary seamanship.”



“I’m extremely proud of GMC Olson, who bravely and selflessly put his life in harm’s way to rescue a distressed mariner stranded in the open ocean at night,” said Cmdr. Patrick Earls, Cooperstown commanding officer. “It’s a testament to the tenacity and character of USS Cooperstown’s crew and their ability to swiftly respond to those in need.”



Established by an act of Congress on August 7, 1942, The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism to members of the Navy and Marine Corps.



Olson is a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota where he graduated from Eastview High School and selflessly joined the Navy in May, 2006. A career gunner’s mate, Olson’s additional shipboard assignments include: USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41); USS Porter (DDG 78); USS Tornado (PC 14); USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Ashore, he served at MESRON 7; JTF Guantanamo Bay; and taught at the Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit in Great Lakes.



Cooperstown is the first naval ship named after Cooperstown, New York, and honors the 70 Baseball Hall of Famers who served the United States during wartime in a range of conflicts that spanned the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

