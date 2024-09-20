Best Squad Competition: Spc. Joseph Yope, D Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Joseph Yope, who hails from Austin, Texas, is a Target...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Joseph Yope, who hails from Austin, Texas, is a Target Digital Network Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12. Spc. Yope was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Joseph Yope, who hails from Austin, Texas, is a Target Digital Network Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12.



Spc. Yope was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12.



Yope has a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Policy from Baylor University, graduated from SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape), has the Basic Aviation Badge and completed the U.S. Army Armorer Course.



#BeAllYouCanBe #ArmyPossibilities



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN?

“Being a part of something bigger than yourself. I always wanted to serve. After college I was pursuing a job with the government but knew I would regret it when I was older if I never served; I got out of the pipeline I was in and joined the Army soon after.”



DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF FAMILY AND CULTURE ON YOUR DECISION TO JOIN THE ARMY AND YOUR SERVICE

“I knew that joining the Army would provide me with new skills and provide leadership capabilities and allow me work as a part of a team to overcome the different challenges we face as soldiers. It tests all facets of your strengths and weaknesses. The Army emphasizes that you’re always stronger as a team and when asked to complete a difficult task, working together will get you through it.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“My future goals include completing Officer Candidate School and being selected for SMU (Special Missions Unit).”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“I would like to recognize my former and current BSC squad leaders, Sgt. 1st Class Philips and Staff Sgt. Parmenter. They have been great mentors and leaders while training for the competition and outside of it. They have been nothing short of inspiring. They have provided motivation and guidance through challenging times. Their ability to lead is exceptional on every level. I am proud to know them and call them my NCOs.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BSC AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS

“To prepare for the BSC I rucked a lot and spent many early morning and late afternoons going over the skills and tasks for BSC. Working in an office setting but being a soldier first I wanted to challenge myself and sharpen the army skills that are not a part of my day-to-day activities. I would highly recommend to anyone interested in competing in the BSC to give it their best shot.”



WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BSC

“What I will remember most about the BSC is the unit cohesion and camaraderie of the squad because when the tasks and objectives ahead of us get difficult we were able to work as a team and still have a great time doing it.”