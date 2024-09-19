Best Squad Competition: Spc. Joseph Yope, D Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) 10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Joseph Yope, who hails from Austin, Texas, is a Target Digital Network Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12.



Spc. Yope was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12.



Day three of the BSC began with a 12-mile ruck march, for time.