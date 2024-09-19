USASAC wellness coordinator equips members for battle against suicide

When someone joins the military, often the first thing that comes to their loved one’s minds is the danger that comes with deployments and combat.



In 2022, there were a total of 844 deaths among active duty service members. Zero of those deaths were a result of “Hostile Action,” according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System. Meanwhile, 333 of those deaths were determined to be “Self-Inflicted.”



Suicide does not need the latest in defense technology or the shroud of an austere environment to be a stealthy and formidable adversary. That’s why the Army observes September as Suicide Prevention Month.



Keven Hutchinson, a Master Resilience Trainer and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command’s wellness coordinator, leads the charge for USASAC when it comes to providing education and training as well as resources to build resilience, learn how to manage stress and know what signs to look for to prevent tragedy.



The following interview with Hutchinson delves into the importance of observing the month and ways individuals can impact either themselves or others who may be dealing with suicide ideation.



Why is Suicide Prevention Month important to observe and why is the yearly required training important?



KH: Thank you for the opportunity to address this important topic. Designating September as Suicide Prevention Month has several important outcomes. The intent is to reduce stigma, raise awareness, encourage conversation and active listening, and encourage help-seeking. This intent goes along with the Army’s 2024 Suicide Prevention Month theme, “We Are Stronger Together, Connect to Protect.” Additionally, the annual training requirement ensures that personnel have the knowledge and tools to identify someone who may be suffering in silence and how to best assist them.



What is the ACE model and how is it effective?



KH: There are many suicide prevention and intervention strategies that exist and are taught in communities and schools. The Ask, Care, Escort (ACE) training model is the official Army training model for Suicide Prevention. ACE is a series of steps to take to help lower the risk of suicide and protect people from the devastating effects of suicide. ACE can be used to understand if a person is struggling and to help them get to necessary resources; it can also be used to simply strengthen relationships and build trust and cohesion. This model is meant to allow one to recognize risk and mitigate it, when possible, by taking appropriate action.



What signs should someone look for to determine someone might be contemplating suicide, and what should one do if they notice them?



KH: Noticing warning signs are key to helping prevent someone from attempting suicide; however, if one pays attention, they can see the increase in risk factors and interject before the issue evolves into someone showing warning signs. The most beneficial way to prevent suicide is to help those around you build up protective factors. Protective factors are skills, strengths or resources that help people deal more effectively with stressful events. Some of these include problem solving, deep breathing, talking to a trusted person about personal or professional issues, and learning how to draw on your core values to help push through adversity. Risk factors are next in line of progression towards suicide. These include noticeable change in behavior, substance use, loss or conflict in a relationship, anxiety or depression, and a sense of hopelessness. This is not an all-inclusive list, but I believe you can see the trend. The final and most dangerous time is when one begins to demonstrate warning signs. Some of these signs may be regular isolation, talking about death, giving away belongings, especially belongings of significant personal meaning, and talking about harm or death.



What are some of the healthy ways people can deal with stress?



KH: There are so many healthy ways to deal with stress and this is a highly individualized topic. Some examples we teach in Master Resilience Training include “Hunt the Good Stuff.” This will start off one’s day by countering “negativity bias.” When you wake up, think of something good that has happened to you in the last 24-48 hours. Ask what this means to you and why is it important, how this happened, and what can one do to enable more good things to happen. Other healthy ways to deal with stress are meditation, deep breathing, walking away from a situation and taking a few minutes to regroup your thoughts. Talking to someone you trust is extremely helpful. Being able to unload some of the stress by verbalizing your frustration to another person is huge.



What resources are available for service members and Department of Defense civilians?



KH: In my training, I ensure people are provided with several of the available resources we have open to us. On Redstone Arsenal, we have numerous resources including Fox Army Health clinic which has a Behavioral Health clinic, Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and Army Community Services (ACS).



The information and resources Hutchinson provided are just a few ways to equip oneself and peers to fight the battle against suicide. For more information and resources, visit the Army Suicide Prevention Program website. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, dial 988.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:14 Story ID: 481393 Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USASAC wellness coordinator equips members for battle against suicide, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.