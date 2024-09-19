USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s law enforcement division, under the Directorate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s law enforcement division, under the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) and German Polizei Festival in a joint operation at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival on Sept. 6 to strengthen relationships between DES’ law enforcement and its German counterparts. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The world's largest wine festival offered more than just Weinschorle, bratwursts and rides this year.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s law enforcement division, under the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), participated in joint security operations with local German Polizei, German federal agencies, the 92nd Military Police Company and the Air Force’s 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron during the Bad Dürkheim Wurstmarkt (Wine Festival) on weekends from Sept. 6 to 16 to safeguard the community and festival goers.



“With a festival attracting over 600,000 visitors from around the world annually, to include many Americans, it's our responsibility to provide support to our German police counterparts at both the local and federal levels in a combined and partnered effort to protect our shared communities,” said Master Sgt. Witer Gonzalez, NCOIC for DES. “We’ve patrolled the wine festival alongside German police for over a decade, and we will continue this partnership for many years to come,” he added.



The Bad Dürkheim Wurstmarkt is an annual event, typically held between the first and third weeks of September. DES law enforcement teams traditionally conduct joint operations there every weekend in collaboration with the Kaiserslautern Gaustraße Polizei. These operations focus on dismounted patrols aimed at crime prevention, expanding patrols beyond the Altstadt (old city) to other areas of the Stadtzentrum (city centers) where a series of larcenies involving unsecured private and government vehicles have been reported in the past.



Over 20 DES law enforcement personnel provided critical support during the event this year. In recognition of this collaboration, the Neustadt Polizei Director, Harald Brock, extended an inaugural invitation to USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES leadership, who were joined by leadership from the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron.



ROUND-THE-CLOCK OPERATIONS



The primary benefit of these joint/partnered operations is the enhanced protection of the entire community, including civilians, host nation locals and military members. Through community policing and proactive crime prevention, the aim is to prevent military and civilian community members from becoming victims or offenders. Additionally, DES and its partners gain valuable opportunities to increase interoperability by exchanging tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), adopting those that enhance the standard operating procedures.



When not patrolling the festival grounds during the Bad Dürkheim Wurstmarkt, DES continues to collaborate with Kaiserslautern and other local Polizei, with a focus on crime prevention and total force/community protection.



DES coordinates daily with local Polizei, the 92nd Military Police Company and the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron to synch up security operations across all areas of responsibility.



“The safety and security of our communities is our top priority, always,” said Lt. Col. David Castillo, director and garrison provost marshal for emergency services. “By working together with our Polizei partners, the Air Force and our community members--to proactively address and provide protection--we create a safer environment for everyone. At the end of the day, it’s about protecting our most valuable resource—our people,” added Castillo.



Safeguarding the community is an “all hands-on deck” effort and every DoD-sponsored individual serves as a vital sensor. If you see something, say something and report it immediately to the garrison’s military police desk by dialing 1-1-0 (Germany) or 1-1-2 (Europe) from any phone to connect with emergency services.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz continues to serve, support, and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.