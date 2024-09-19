U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s law enforcement division, under the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) and German Polizei Festival in a joint operation at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival on Sept. 6 to strengthen relationships between DES’ law enforcement and its German counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8652770
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-UA555-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|319.59 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival
No keywords found.