    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s law enforcement division, under the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) and German Polizei Festival in a joint operation at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival on Sept. 6 to strengthen relationships between DES’ law enforcement and its German counterparts.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 09:16
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz strengthens law enforcement ties at the Bad Dürkheim Wine Festival

