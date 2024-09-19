26th Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Highlights Value of NCOs

KONA, Hawaii– Senior enlisted leaders from 28 countries and multinational organizations are attending U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense (CHODs) conference in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 18-20.
The three-day conference, titled "The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region," provided an opportunity for senior military leaders to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific.
Held concurrently with plenary sessions led by diverse speakers on Indo-Pacific topics, the senior enlisted leaders program fostered conversations about the impact and role of the enlisted force and perspectives on how to enable the commander’s intent while empowering agency, accountability and leadership at every level.
Fleet Master Chief David Isom, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, highlighted the asymmetric strategic advantage of enlisted leadership.
"This conference underscores the criticality of the relationships with partners and allies, and provides an opportunity to increase our connectivity and interoperability, with increased focus on the roles and responsibilities of NCOs," said Isom. "They provide inspiration, purpose, motivation, direction and discipline across the joint force. Trusted and empowered senior enlisted leaders extend the reach of their commanders, and they are our asymmetric advantage."
Among the participants of CHODs SEL program was Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, and retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.
Discussions focused on expanding opportunities for collaboration, increasing interoperability, and highlighted the collective capacity of noncommissioned officers as technical experts and leaders who enhance organizational effectiveness and mission success.
