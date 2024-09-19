26th Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Highlights Value of NCOs

Senior enlisted military leaders from 28 countries and multinational organizations come together for a group photo at the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. Hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, CHODs provides senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific an opportunity to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
