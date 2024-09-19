USS Pierre Crew Visits Namesake City

PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 19, 2024) — It’s not everyday that landlocked states see Sailors walking around their communities in their dress whites. This is especially the case for the residents of Pierre, S.D., which is the capital city of the state, where the closest Navy affiliation would either be the Navy veterans salt-and-peppered around the area or the ‘local’ Navy Reserve Center which is located about 220 miles away in Sioux Falls.

So when the residents of Pierre learned the that the crew of the Independence-variant, littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) was coming in for a visit, from Sept. 17-19, they made sure they were ready to welcome their latest namesake’s crew with open arms.

“Once we received word that the new USS Pierre’s crew was coming into town we wasted no time engaging with the local leaders and community members setting up meetings and events,” said Mike Mehlhaff, executive officer of the USS Pierre’s commissioning committee. “This is something we are excited about, and to be able to have our city’s name on a U.S. Navy ship really instills great pride in the residents.”

The commissioning committee was able to set up a variety of engagements throughout the week. The crew was able to conduct school presentations at local elementary schools and T.F. Riggs High School.

“The students were absolutely thrilled to meet the U.S. Navy Sailors today,” said Jennifer Nedrebo, principal at Buchanan Elementary School. “Their excitement was contagious, and many of them were beaming with pride, knowing that a new ship will be named in honor of Pierre. It's not every day that they get such a unique experience, and I believe they were genuinely inspired by the Sailors' presence.”

“It’s very important for us to foster a connection to the people and community that our ship and crew will represent,” said Cmdr. Justin Guernsey, commanding officer of USS Pierre. “Also being a surface warfare officer, I am extremely passionate about sharing and highlighting the importance of U.S. Navy Sailors and ships across the fleet, and how their namesake ship fits into a larger equation that helps support peace and stability around the world.”

In addition to local school visits the crew was able to have a guided tour around Pierre by the Mayor Steve Harding, and have a meet and greet with South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem.

“We enjoyed introducing the crew to our community during the city commission meeting, and the governor was even able to find some time in her busy schedule to meet the crew” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Folks that were able to have interactions with the Sailors were very interested to learn about the ship and really developed a connection that the ship and her crew will be able to carry throughout the world for Pierre, S.D.”

“We have had a lot of exciting projects that were finished up recently around the city of Pierre, and we were able to showcase them to the Sailors during their visit,” Harding continued. “I think its a bond that we [the city of Pierre] will share, and thats being able to take challenges head on and to keep moving and progressing for the benefit of all."

“Being able to meet these leaders and community members allows us, as Sailors, to really take a step back and realize that we don’t only represent the Navy, but we represent these people, this city,” said Mineman 3rd Class Sekema Williams. “That alone really inspires me to go out there and really commit 100% to everything I do.”

The crew was treated with welcome signs from local business owners, held an open house at the American Legion, and even participated in local media interviews.

“These types of visits are incredibly beneficial for our community,” said Nefrebo. “It provides a broader perspective on the vital role the Navy plays in our nation while sparking curiosity and a deeper appreciation for our armed forces.”

“I was extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to visit the great people of Pierre and was able to express that on-air,” said Lt. Marshal Van Gundy, weapons officer aboard USS Pierre. “To be able to reach out and connect with people that weren’t able to meet us in person further deepens the connection we have with the city, and I look forward to sharing these experiences with the men and women I get to lead.”

Before the crew departs they were able to volunteer with the local charity Feeding South Dakota.

“We [the crew] thought it was super important that we were able to give back to the community that embraced us with open arms,” said Command Senior Chief Aaron Beugler, senior enlisted leader aboard USS Pierre. “I want to set the standard now while on this visit, so that years from now the future Sailors of USS Pierre continue to strengthen the bond we have with our namesake city.”

“Many people in Pierre will never see their namesake on the water,” said Harding. “Thats why this namesake visit is so special. And to have these Sailors, our namesake Sailors, be able to come out here and share their experiences in the Navy, makes us feel a great sense of pride and honor to have them sailing the USS Pierre in our name.”

As the crew wrapped up their time in Pierre they look back on an impactful visit, and are already discussing their next trip back to their namesake city.

“This truly was a fantastic visit,” said Guernsey. “From the state and local government, business owners, the veteran community, and all the residents that we have had the pleasure of meeting, they were all welcoming and supportive and made an overall lasting impact on me and my crew. And I can honestly say that Pierre, S.D., has become a second home for us!”

USS Pierre will be the second ship named to honor the citizens and capital of South Dakota. The first USS Pierre was a PC-461-class submarine chaser built during World War II, which was renamed Pierre in Feb. 1956, and decommissioned in Oct. 1958.

