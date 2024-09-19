PACAF AIRPS assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Caragan, assumed command of the Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16.



Col. Rosalie Duarte, Pacific Air Forces A1 director of manpower, personnel and services, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming commander, members of the PACAF AIRPS, and representatives from across the base.



The assumption of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the assumption of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



The squadron manages operations for the PACAF AIRPS transportation flight at Yokota and three detachments at 11 locations including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii and Antarctica, to serve more than 355,000 patrons throughout the Pacific region.

