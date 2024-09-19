Fueling the Fight: Eielson POL confirms refueling capabilities at North Pole DFSP

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – For the first time, the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted a critical capabilities test at the Defense Fuel Supply Point in North Pole, Alaska, Sept. 13.

Utilizing R-11 aircraft refueling vehicles, this event tested Eielson Air Force Base’s ability to efficiently refuel directly from the DFSP, explained U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Lewis-Turk, 354th LRS fuels service center noncommissioned officer in charge.

“Having this capability to resupply our refuelers adds an extra mode of resupply, helping us remain resilient and ready,” said Lewis-Turk.

The DFSP is strategically located to provide support to Eielson with direct pipeline support and has the capability to support Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely by truck if required.

Typically, Eielson receives fuel for its jets by rail and pipeline from the DFSP, but to physically drive trucks there serves as a contingency plan in the event those methods don’t work.

“In cases of emergencies, like if our fill stand is not working on base, this can be used as a backup plan to ensure that we still have the capability to fuel the jets, get them in the air, and be able to continually move despite anything that happens,” said 2nd Lt. Lauren Nam, 354th LRS fuels flight commander.

Fuels operations play a critical role in the 354th Fighter Wing’s operations and support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Without fuel, we can’t fly.

“In my time at Eielson I have learned how strategic and advantageous this location is to air dominance and how important we are to the mission here,” said Senior Airman Austin Anderson, 354th LRS fuels distribution supervisor and fixed facilities technician.

Along with the added benefit of having the DFSP near Eielson, Airmen of the 354th LRS are determined to continue to get the job done.

“We take pride in knowing that every mission that leaves the ground depends on the work we do,” said Lewis-Turk. “Having the DFSP close means we can be more efficient and responsive, ensuring our pilots have the fuel they need to accomplish the mission without delay.”

This critical capabilities test was successfully completed and represents another facet of the 354th FW’s lines of effort of being ready, resilient, and lethal.

