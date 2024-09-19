Exchange, Red Bull to Give Away $50,000 in Prizes in Red Bull KTM Bike Sweepstakes

Photo By Zachary Wright | Military shoppers can drive up some excitement in their lives if they win one of four...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Military shoppers can drive up some excitement in their lives if they win one of four Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition motorsports bikes and a $1,000 Visa gift card – valued at $13,499 each – in the Exchange’s Red Bull KTM Bike sweepstakes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2M1 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can take their adventures to another level if they enter to win a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition bike in the latest sweepstakes presented by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Red Bull.



From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older worldwide can enter the Red Bull KTM Bike sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win the grand prize — a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Bike and a $1,000 Visa gift card.



Four winners will be selected to win a bike and gift card, each valued at $13,499. 10 additional entrants will win a Red Bull KTM Team backpack, each valued at $153.95.



“The Exchange is honored to help rev up some excitement in the lives of military shoppers through this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s Senior Enlisted Advisor. “This thrilling reward will take your adventure to the next level.”



No purchase necessary to win. Drawings will take place around Nov. 8. Bikes must be picked up at a designated installation in the U.S. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



