3rd MLR, French Armed Forces Gear Up for Bazeilles Day Celebrations

ARUE, Tahiti – U.S. Marines with C Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and members of the Marine Infantry Regiment of the French Armed Forces conducted bilateral tactical-level training throughout the island of Tahiti, French Polynesia, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5, 2024.



This marked the first year U.S. Marines from 3rd MLR participated in the training and ceremony, further strengthening the relationship between the two nations and reinforcing our shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Throughout the training, French Marines guided the Pacific Marines through a variety of classes and events to include integrated weapons handling, combat rubber raiding craft integration, close-quarters combat instruction, urban operations tactics, and portions of the Aito commando course. “Aito” – the Tahitian word for “warrior” – embodies the warfighting ethos shared by both French Armed Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps.



The Pacific Marines applied their newly acquired skills in a variety of practical scenarios. After training with the Fabrique Nationale d’Armes Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle (FN SCAR-H) and the M249 light machine gun, they participated in a live-fire exercise, gaining hands-on experience with the weapon systems.



“The French Armed Forces and ourselves have a very similar set of experiences but utilize different methods of problem solving,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Stephen Fuse, squad leader, C Company, 3rd LCT. “By combining our shared knowledge, we’ll be able to create new and unique solutions to challenges we may face in the future.”



The two forces overcame their initial language and cultural barriers, quickly integrating into an effective training unit. The Marines and French Armed Forces learned each other's equipment and tactics, as they seamlessly worked together through various tactical scenarios.



“This joint training not only improved tactical skills, but also fostered a deeper mutual understanding,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sebastian Vera, squad leader, C Company, 3rd LCT. “It paved the way for more cohesive and efficient multinational operations in future missions.”



The training culminated in a 48-hour continuous operation that began with a night raid on a military operation on urbanized terrain compound. The objective was to eliminate notional threats, gather vital information for the next phase of the operation, and occupy the structures overnight. Pacific Marines and French Armed Forces combined their shared knowledge, utilizing infrared technology and night vision optics to complete their objective.



After the overnight raid, both forces moved to their secondary objective. The French Armed Forces secured a beachhead and established security along the route, while Pacific Marines infiltrated via combat rubber raiding craft. Upon reaching land, the Marines joined the French troops for a 20-kilometer movement, which led into another night raid followed by an exfiltration by boat.



“It’s important for us to show up for this event,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Carsten Boast, infantry officer, C Company, 3rd LCT. “It shows our commitment to our shared values and the history and traditions of both our military organizations.”



The training preceded the French Armed Forces’ annual commemoration of Bazeilles Day in Tahiti. Pacific Marines stood in solidarity with the French Armed Forces to honor the courage and sacrifice of the French defenders of the village of Bazeilles in 1870.



France is the United States’ oldest ally, and Pacific Marines have a tradition of joining the French Marines in Tahiti each year demonstrating their respect for the shared warrior ethos and honoring the legacy of this historic battle. This year’s Bazeilles Day marked a historic moment with U.S. Marines from 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment participating, further strengthening the enduring bond between our two nations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 02:48 Story ID: 481236 Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MLR, French Armed Forces Gear Up for Bazeilles Day Celebrations, by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.