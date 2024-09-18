Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates completion of $21.8 million microgrid project

Photo By Augusta Vargas | Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) hosted a groundbreaking...... read more read more Photo By Augusta Vargas | Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) hosted a groundbreaking microgrid ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was narrated by FHL’s Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley, who introduced Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter, Brig. Gen. Christopher W. Cook, Deputy Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division, and Col. Chad W, Caldwell of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District. Each speaker delivered remarks highlighting the significance of the ceremony and expressing gratitude to the distinguished visitors and attendees. King City Mayor Mike LeBarre presented a proclamation recognizing Fort Hunter Liggett’s achievements in advancing the microgrid project. Among the distinguished guests were Commissioner Noemi Gallardo of the California Energy Commission, Mr. Stephen Sullivan, CFO and Director for Resources, Installations and Materiel, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, and the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting, a microgrid demonstration, lunch at the Warrior Restaurant, and a windshield tour of the installation. (Cake by: Sweeter Than Honey) see less | View Image Page

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) celebrates with a ribbon cutting ceremony for being the only Department of Defense installation to implement a microgrid system entirely operating on renewable energy, September 17, 2024. Army and community leaders, and partners joined FHL to mark the completion of its $21.8 million microgrid project and participate in a resiliency tour of its Net Zero projects.



“This milestone is based on the foresight and dedication of previous garrison commanders and energy managers who took the Net Zero pilot installation designation in 2011, and ran with it,” said Colonel Stephen Trotter, FHL Garrison Commander. “I was honored and privileged to take the micro-grid baton and efforts in 2023 and bring it across the finish-line to the ribbon cutting ceremony we just hosted.”



He credits the historic moment to the senior leaders at the Secretary of the Army’s office, the Installation Management Command, and the Army Reserve to help FHL secure federal grants to support the many Net-Zero projects completed in the last decade. Some of these projects include the replacement of old HVAC systems throughout the installation with energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning; construction of secondary wastewater treatment facility and installing ground source heat pumps for the housing areas.



Trotter also thanked the key partners to see through the completion of the microgrid project: the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate’s Sustainment and Resiliency Division (SRD), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Ameresco.



The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the United States Army Installations, Energy and Environment stated that the Army has a goal to construct a microgrid on every installation by 2035. She added that FHL’s accomplishment sets the standard for the future.



“It is no surprise that the White House recently recognized the FHL team for advancing carbon free energy,” said Jacobson. “But that's just the latest in a huge list of awards that FHL has received. It’s punching far above its weight in environmental stewardship and energy management.”



“The award-winning energy resiliency program at Fort Hunter Liggett is a demonstration that we can leverage Army programs and enterprise expertise to make Army Reserve Installations less dependable on commercial grid support by increasing energy resiliency with on-site generated power with renewable sources,” said Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook, Deputy Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division.



Col. Chad Caldwell, District Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District explained what a microgrid is during his remarks. “Simply put, it’s a small, flexible electrical system that can function independently or in coordination with the larger power grid. It combines various energy sources such as generators and storage devices, operating in either grid-connected mode or as a self-sufficient system.”



“The energy commission can’t achieve that clean energy feature alone and the military branches have been fantastic partners to us,” said Noemí Gallardo, one of three commissioners in the California Energy Commission. “The Energy Commission is committed to build up our partnership with all military branches. Over the last few years, the energy commission has funded three active microgrids with the Army, Marines and Navy.”



"This is our shared commitment to invest in cutting edge technologies that are going to pay long term dividends for energy resilience and reliability,” said Jacobson.



“Today is just a milestone. We have much more to do, and we look forward to continued partnerships in the future,” said Trotter.



All event photos/videos available here: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/microgrid

