Military Spouse Helps Army & Air Force Exchange Service Make You Made the Grade Program More Inclusive

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easier for all students who achieve academic success, including those with special needs, to participate in its popular You Made the Grade program.



For years, students had to show proof of a B average or better to earn program rewards. Thanks to feedback from an Army spouse at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, students who are making progress on their specialized education programs each grading period can earn You Made the Grade prizes including Exchange gift cards, coupons and a worldwide sweepstakes entry for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 gift card.



Maggie Maldonado, a 14-year Army spouse who works as an intervention specialist at a middle school on Wheeler Army Airfield, approached Exchange leaders at an Association of Defense Communities event this year about making You Made the Grade more inclusive.



“Every day, I work with students who have learning disabilities, gaps in their learning or are learning English, and I see how hard they work at school,” Maldonado said. “As a parent of a child with a learning disability, I also witness how exhausted he comes home after putting in so much effort. These kids work incredibly hard, and although their grades may not always reflect it, they deserve to be celebrated just as much as those who get straight A’s.”



The Exchange listened—and acted. Parents can print a downloadable form on ShopMyExchange.com and have their child’s teacher or school official sign it each grading period, indicating the modified grades of the student’s academic progress. Students and parents can bring the signed form to the customer service area at the PX or BX to earn You Made the Grade prizes. Exchange associates have been trained to accept the form.



Exchange Chief Operating Officer Marla Randolph fully supports inclusivity and rewarding all students who are making scholastic progress.



“The Exchange modified the 24-year-old You Made the Grade program to make parents aware that we are committed to celebrating the scholastic achievements of those who learn differently,” Randolph said. “Ms. Maldonado’s concerns were valid. Updating the program highlights that the Exchange is an ally for military families and acted quickly to be more inclusive.”



For Maldonado, the updated program will be well-received.



“Families and students will be really excited for this change,” she said. “These students who learn differently will feel seen and celebrated, and their families will get to be a part of an awesome program that they weren’t able to participate in before.”



Traditional learners who receive letter grades should still bring their report cards to the Exchange to receive their You Made the Grade awards.



To find the form and more information about the program, visit ShopMyExchange.com, scroll to the bottom and click on “History and Mission.” From there, click on “You Made the Grade” on the left side of the page.



