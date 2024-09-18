Photo By Sgt. Jose Escamilla | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Van Epps, deputy commanding general of maneuver for III...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jose Escamilla | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Van Epps, deputy commanding general of maneuver for III Armored Corps, cuts the ribbon with the ceremonial scissors during the National Mounted Warrior Museum Grand Opening ceremony, Sep. 18, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Fort Cavazos has a long-standing history tied to mounted soldiers, mounted warfare, and the units that support the mounted warriors past and present.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The National Mounted Warrior Museum ribbon cutting

ceremony took place on Sep. 18, 2024 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The museum will open to the public at 10 a.m.,

tomorrow, Sep. 19, 2024. Located across from the Marvin Leath Visitor Center, the museum offers the

unique perspective of the mounted warrior and shares the history from horse-riding

cavalry Soldiers to today’s modern combat vehicles.

Robbie Reinstein, museum director, emphasized the museum’s role in educating both

Soldiers and civilians about the history of U.S. Army mounted warriors.

“We want this museum to be a place where Soldiers can learn about their own history

and where the public can better understand the role of Soldiers in protecting our

country,” said Reinstein.

Once the concept was finalized, over $15 million dollars were funded in building and

furbishing the exhibits. Major donations were derived from the Sue Mayborn

Foundation, Killeen Economic Development Corporation, and H-E-B.

According to Bob Crouch, vice president, National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the

surrounding communities of Fort Cavazos will see an economic impact from the guests

attending the museum. With an increase in population, it is believed the museum could

attract up to 377,000 visitors in the first year, with approximately 70% coming from

outside the local area. The foundation originally broke ground on the museum before

transferring the campus to the U.S. Army.

“This could result in anywhere from five to $45 million economic impact on the local

community with people purchasing food, fuel and staying in hotels,” said Crouch. “This

is a really good thing for the community.”

Army officials in attendance additionally weighed in.

“What an incredible opportunity we have in front of us that has been presented to this

community to tell the Army’s story to the nation, to connect our Soldiers to our

communities and to the nation, to inspire people to a lifetime of service and for them to

understand the perspective of why they serve,” said Charles Bowerly, Executive Director

of the U.S. Army Center of Military History.

Brig. Gen. Geoff R. Van Epps, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general –

maneuver, was a keynote speaker at the event.



“Our tradition of excellence in mounted warfare is Fort Cavazos’ proudest legacy, and

one that we work to inculcate in every Soldier who is assigned to armored units at our

installation,” said Van Epps.

Retired Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk, president and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare

Foundation, attended and spoke at the event.

“We wanted to focus on the fighting level, tactical level, of the war-fighting business,”

Funk said. “That is where all the killing goes on, dying goes on, so let’s honor those

people that do the real work.”

Soldiers from across Fort Cavazos attended the ceremony, each taking away their own

impression.

“I am a third generation Army officer,” said 1st Lt Lauren Johnson, who attended. “This

museum grand opening is pretty exciting for me, because I can finally show my parents

something new.”

The museum will not charge admission. Although the museum is close to Fort Cavazos,

it is not within a controlled area, and visitors to the museum are not required to apply for

an installation visitors pass to attend the museum.

The museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum leaders plan to expand their capabilities, including hosting ceremonies and

other events in the future.