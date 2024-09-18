Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Mounted Warrior Museum Grand Opening

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    III Armored Corps

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The National Mounted Warrior Museum ribbon cutting
    ceremony took place on Sep. 18, 2024 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The museum will open to the public at 10 a.m.,
    tomorrow, Sep. 19, 2024. Located across from the Marvin Leath Visitor Center, the museum offers the
    unique perspective of the mounted warrior and shares the history from horse-riding
    cavalry Soldiers to today’s modern combat vehicles.
    Robbie Reinstein, museum director, emphasized the museum’s role in educating both
    Soldiers and civilians about the history of U.S. Army mounted warriors.
    “We want this museum to be a place where Soldiers can learn about their own history
    and where the public can better understand the role of Soldiers in protecting our
    country,” said Reinstein.
    Once the concept was finalized, over $15 million dollars were funded in building and
    furbishing the exhibits. Major donations were derived from the Sue Mayborn
    Foundation, Killeen Economic Development Corporation, and H-E-B.
    According to Bob Crouch, vice president, National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the
    surrounding communities of Fort Cavazos will see an economic impact from the guests
    attending the museum. With an increase in population, it is believed the museum could
    attract up to 377,000 visitors in the first year, with approximately 70% coming from
    outside the local area. The foundation originally broke ground on the museum before
    transferring the campus to the U.S. Army.
    “This could result in anywhere from five to $45 million economic impact on the local
    community with people purchasing food, fuel and staying in hotels,” said Crouch. “This
    is a really good thing for the community.”
    Army officials in attendance additionally weighed in.
    “What an incredible opportunity we have in front of us that has been presented to this
    community to tell the Army’s story to the nation, to connect our Soldiers to our
    communities and to the nation, to inspire people to a lifetime of service and for them to
    understand the perspective of why they serve,” said Charles Bowerly, Executive Director
    of the U.S. Army Center of Military History.
    Brig. Gen. Geoff R. Van Epps, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general –
    maneuver, was a keynote speaker at the event.

    “Our tradition of excellence in mounted warfare is Fort Cavazos’ proudest legacy, and
    one that we work to inculcate in every Soldier who is assigned to armored units at our
    installation,” said Van Epps.
    Retired Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk, president and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare
    Foundation, attended and spoke at the event.
    “We wanted to focus on the fighting level, tactical level, of the war-fighting business,”
    Funk said. “That is where all the killing goes on, dying goes on, so let’s honor those
    people that do the real work.”
    Soldiers from across Fort Cavazos attended the ceremony, each taking away their own
    impression.
    “I am a third generation Army officer,” said 1st Lt Lauren Johnson, who attended. “This
    museum grand opening is pretty exciting for me, because I can finally show my parents
    something new.”
    The museum will not charge admission. Although the museum is close to Fort Cavazos,
    it is not within a controlled area, and visitors to the museum are not required to apply for
    an installation visitors pass to attend the museum.
    The museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Museum leaders plan to expand their capabilities, including hosting ceremonies and
    other events in the future.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
