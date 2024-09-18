Volunteers needed at Corps of Engineers lakes for National Public Lands Day

Courtesy Photo | Belmont University students and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District park...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Belmont University students and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District park rangers at J. Percy Priest Lake pose with trash collected during a lake cleanup event Aug. 22, 2016. It was a recognized National Public Lands Day event. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is enlisting the support of volunteers at its lakes on the Cumberland River and its tributaries in support of the 23rd Annual National Public Lands Day, Sept. 28, 2024.



Led by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) in collaboration with USACE and other federal agencies and volunteer organizations, National Public Lands Day highlights the importance of preserving open spaces for education, recreation, and well-being. It occurs every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year’s theme is “National Public Lands Day: Together for Tomorrow.”



Volunteers at USACE Nashville District sites will take part in activities such as tree planting, erosion control, bank stabilization, building trails, restoring recreation areas, trash pickup, removing invasive species and non-native plants, improving wildlife habitats and rehabilitating playgrounds.



Within the Nashville District, which encompasses the entire Cumberland River Basin, the public is encouraged to participate at one of the following NPLD volunteer activities on the dates and times indicated:



Center Hill Lake

What: Shoreline cleanup event

Where: Volunteers will meet at Hurricane Marina at 1287 Floating Mill Rd in Silver Point, Tenn. When: Sept. 28, 2024. 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

How to sign up: To volunteer, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B48ACA72AA2FBC61-50964804-national#/.

Other information: Grabbers, trash bags, gloves, water and lunch will be provided. Follow Center Hill Lake on Facebook for the latest updates at http://www.facebook.com/centerhilllake.



Cheatham Lake

No NLPD event planned for this year.



Cordell Hull Lake

What: Various service projects to include Bear Wheels Bike Trail maintenance and tree planting, Periwinkle Trail maintenance, shoreline cleanup, and pollinator bed rehabilitation.

Where: Defeated Creek Park. Volunteers are asked to meet at the shelter located in the park’s free day use area.

When: Sept. 21, 2024. 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

How to sign up: Contact USACE Park Ranger Stone Fagan at garrett.s.fagan@usace.army.mil or look for registration details by following Cordell Hull Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake.

Other information: Volunteers will be provided with all the tools and equipment to complete the projects. Upon completion of scheduled work, volunteers will be invited back to Defeated Creek Campground shelter for a meal provided by the nonprofit, Friends of Cordell Hull Lake.



Dale Hollow Lake

What: Shoreline cleanup event

Where: Volunteers will meet at 1170 Cedar Hill Rd in Celina, Tennessee

When: Sept. 28, 2024. 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

How to sign up: Contact USACE Park Ranger Desmaray Brown at desmaray.a.brown@usace.army.mil.

Other information: Follow Dale Hollow Lake on Facebook for updates at http://www.facebook.com/dalehollowlake.



J. Percy Priest Lake

What: Various projects include trash pick-up, replacement of wood boarders on trash cans and picnic tables, re-painting parking stripes, trail maintenance, and other activities to promote health, wellness, recreation, and water safety while enjoying public lands.

Where: Anderson Road Day Use area and Cook Day Use area at J. Percy Priest Lake

When: Sept. 28, 2024. 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

How to sign up: Volunteers can sign up through Sept. 21, 2024 at https://www.neefusa.org/npld/anderson-road-day-use-and-cook-day-use/national-public-land-day-volunteer-event.

Other information: Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the event. An email will be sent out a week before to all registered volunteers that will have full details of where to meet and lunch options available. Follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook for the latest updates at http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.



Lake Barkley

What: Shoreline cleanup and trail maintenance events.

Where: Volunteers are meeting at Eureka Campground located at 1802 KY Highway 1271, Kuttawa, Kentucky

When: Sept. 28, 2024. 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

How to sign up: Contact USACE Park Ranger David Landis at David.a.landis@usace.army.mil

Other information: Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the event. Follow Lake Barkley on Facebook for the latest updates at http://www.facebook.com/lakebarkley.



Lake Cumberland

What: Shoreline cleanup event in partnership with Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, local marinas and waste disposal companies.

Where:

-Lake Cumberland State Park, 5465 State Park Rd. Jamestown, Kentucky

-Conley Bottom Resort, 270 Conley Bottom Rd, Monticello, Kentucky

-Waitsboro Recreation Area, 500 Waitsboro Rd, Somerset, Kentucky

-David H. Godby Boat Ramp, Latitude: 37.0123, Longitude: -84.7036 Somerset, Kentucky

-Burnside Island State Park, Ic-1004, Burnside, KY Kentucky

-Halcomb’s Landing, Latitude: 36.8696 Longitude: -85.1317 Jamestown, Kentucky

When: Sept. 28, 2024. 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

How to sign up: Contact USACE Park Ranger Dylan Norton at Dylan.S.Norton@usace.army.mil. Groups are encouraged to preregister by contacting Eastern Kentucky PRIDE by emailing pride@centertech.com.

Other information: Follow Lake Barkley on Facebook for the latest updates at http://www.facebook.com/lakebarkley.



Laurel River Lake

What: Shoreline cleanup event

Where: Volunteers will meet at the Laurel River Lake Spillway Beach parking lot located at 86-98 Robert E. Blair Memorial Highway, Corbin, Kentucky

When: Sept. 28, 2024. 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

How to sign up: Contact USACE Park Ranger Dylan Norton at Dylan.S.Norton@usace.army.mil.

Other Information: Bags and gloves will be provided. Follow Laurel River Lake on Facebook for the latest updates at http://www.facebook.com/laurelriverlake.



Martins Fork Lake

No NLPD event planned for this year.



Old Hickory Lake

What: Shoreline and park cleanup event

Where: Lock 3 day-use area, Lock 3 Road, Hendersonville, Tennessee

When: Sept. 28, 2024. 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

How to sign up: No sign up necessary. Those interested in volunteering can show up to the Lock 3 day-use area at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Other Information: Follow Old Hickory Lake on Facebook for the latest updates at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.



The Corps has been involved with National Public Lands Day since its inception in 1994 and has consistently been one of the event’s largest providers of sites and volunteers. As the nation’s leading federal provider of outdoor and water-based recreation, USACE Headquarters manages 421 lakes and river projects in 43 states. With nearly 90 percent of these projects located within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, the Corps sites provide a wide range of safe, affordable outdoor recreation opportunities close to home.



To locate National Public Lands Day events near you, visit http://www.publiclandsday.org/. For more information on USACE recreation opportunities visit http://www.CorpsLakes.us and http://www.recreation.gov.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.