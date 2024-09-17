SURFOR Hosts Third Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) hosted its third annual Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS) event aboard Naval Station North Island, September 5.



The one-day symposium gathered more than 160 junior Surface Warfare Officers (SWOs) from sea and shore commands within the Surface Force, facilitating an extensive discussion on warfighting and the preparation of our warfighters for the future. The event gave junior officers a chance to share honest feedback on the community’s direction and engage in open discussions with senior leaders about ways to improve the force.



“Your feedback shapes and will continue to shape the future of the Surface Force,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christina Danai, commander’s action group, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet to the participating junior officers (JOs).



The symposium also provided a venue for Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, to discuss with JOs ways for them to enhance their warfighting skills and for their Sailors. At the beginning of JOTs, he commended the JOs for working hard in the fleet and told them that he looks forward to the continuation of their professional development.



McLane also elaborated on the North Star goal of 75 ships ready at a moment’s notice. “It’s gonna take 75 ships,” he said. “And that’s just the Surface Force’s contribution to the overall fight.”



A large portion of the symposium centered around warfighting, specifically on current operations in the Red Sea and opportunities for JOs to become warfare tactics instructors (WTI). Capt. David Hollon, the Surface Mine and Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC) Surface Advanced Warfighting School (SAWS) deputy, challenged the JOTs participants to look at the opportunity to become a WTI in a different light. He said the SWOs should not just look at their WTI tours as a chance to be warfighters, but also to be officers that their Sailors can look up to. “Will you have value as a WTI aboard a ship in the yards? Yes,” he said. “Will you have value as a WTI at an operational ship? Yes. Do you have an opportunity to make a difference in a Sailor’s life every day? Yes.”



One session featured department heads sharing their successes, tips to overcome stress, maintain balance, and how to step into a leadership role. “At the end of the day, when you step on that ship, you’re thrown into a leadership role,” said Lt. Teodoro Ledesma, the weapons officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120). “For me it was eye opening, but it made me want to be better for my peers.”



CNSP Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Ted LeClair told the JOs that there are three things they should master: self, people, and gear. “You do those three things, everything else will take care of itself,” he said. “But it starts with our people, every single one of our Sailors. They’re too important, too precious, and I guarantee you, they’re just as important as any of us.”



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more news from CNSP, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/

