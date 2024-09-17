U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Board of Directors visits Nashville District projects

Photo By Michael Davis | U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Board of Directors take a...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Board of Directors take a close up look at a hydropower turbine shaft at the Barkley Dam hydropower facility in Grand Rivers, Ky. during a visit on Sept. 23, 2024. The visit aimed to explore opportunities for innovation and collaboration between ERDC and USACE Nashville District at key projects. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. — The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Board of Directors visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on Sept. 16 to tour key projects, including the Kentucky Lock Addition construction project and the Barkley Power Plant and Dam. The visit aimed to explore opportunities for innovation and collaboration.



ERDC is the premier research and development center for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, focusing on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative solutions to some of the nation's toughest challenges in military engineering, civil works, geospatial research, and resilient engineered systems.



"We've got the director of ERDC and his board of directors from all the ERDC laboratories here visiting," said Craig Carrington, USACE Nashville District Deputy for Project Management. "Part of the visit is to look for opportunities for increased innovation that can help us apply any efficiencies or savings to cost or time."



During the tour, several potential areas for innovation were discussed. One area of interest is the use of Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) wire rope in projects experiencing issues with engineered chains. The Nashville District has previously considered alternatives such as flat wire rope but faced challenges regarding breaking strength and reliability. The district is interested in exploring new applications for FRP wire rope and seeks additional information from ERDC on this technology, as well as guidance on the best type of grease or material for underwater chains.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, Commander of the Nashville District, emphasized the collaborative efforts between the district and ERDC.



"In addition to us sharing lessons learned with the ERDC board of directors, we've been able to provide them a list of where we see challenges from both the technical side and the process side," Green said. "We're having discussions about what they may be able to bring to the table to help us innovate with the remainder of the work that has to be done here."



Another innovative approach discussed was the rehabilitation and potential replacement of sector gears using additive manufacturing. The district is exploring the possibility of 3D printing sector gears, which could lead to significant time and cost savings. Past repairs, such as the one performed on the Cheatham Lock’s Upper Land Sector Gear in January 2024, have demonstrated the effectiveness of FRP technology in such applications.



Additionally, the tour highlighted the need for further research in alternative protective coatings for hydraulic steel structures, such as the potential application of polysiloxane coatings on spillway gates. The district is also interested in underwater blasting analysis to minimize environmental impacts, a topic where ERDC’s expertise could significantly contribute.





Dr. David Pittman, Director of ERDC, praised the Nashville District for its innovative efforts.



“You guys are some of the most innovative people I've seen with integrating new technology, not just in concrete and steel, electricity, but even fish,” said Dr. David Pittman, ERDC director. "We saw the bubble system here. You're trying to keep the invasive carp from going upstream and getting into your upstream properties.”



The BioAcoustic Fish Fence (BAFF) at Barkley Lock, designed to deter invasive carp, is an example of innovative technology in action. The Nashville District is working with ERDC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies to monitor and manage the spread of invasive carp. Future collaboration opportunities include technology selection, project placement, and data collection.



Opportunities for innovation also extend to the Barkley Hydropower project, where the Nashville District seeks to enhance relationships between ERDC, the Hydroelectric Design Center, and the Hydropower R&D Steering Committee to foster research in areas like robotic inspections, fatigue life improvements, and additive manufacturing.



“We appreciate you working with some of the most innovative people in the Corps, ERDC, and you put it into practice,” said Pittman. “That's what the USACE chief is really trying to achieve right now — get that new R&D and new technology into our projects to deliver the program faster, cheaper, better, and safer than ever."



A highlight of the visit was Dr. Pittman presenting his ERDC Director’s coin to several members of the Nashville District team. These individuals, who provided briefings and led portions of the tour, were recognized for their valuable insights into the projects, their successes, and the challenges faced by the district. The coin presentation is a gesture of appreciation and recognition for outstanding service and contributions.



