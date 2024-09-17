Logistics Exchange brings together U.S. and Malaysian experts

Courtesy Photo | Group Photo from the Joint Logistics Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Penang,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Group Photo from the Joint Logistics Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Penang, Malaysia, August 23, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Washington Army National Guard logistics professionals traveled to Penang, Malaysia, to take part in a subject matter expert exchange with the Malaysian Armed Forces, August 19-23, 2024.



“This was the second in a series of bilateral training and consultative group logistics exchanges focused on training and information sharing,” said LTC Kenneth Schlittenhart, surface maintenance manager with the G4 logistics office. “Our goal is to continue to build upon established relationships between Malaysian Armed Forces logisticians and United States Military logisticians across services to build mutual trust that enables interoperability.”



Logistics is essential for a military to be able to support an ongoing deployment or respond effectively to emergent threats. While relationship building is critical, the exchange also promoted interoperability between the U.S. and Malaysian militaries. It also introduced others to the strategic level of logistical support and how different branches of military work together to accomplish the mission in the logistical environment.



“This was amazing, because both the Malaysian and U.S. logisticians increased their understanding of each other’s capabilities, standards, and gaps,” Schlittenhart said. “This was accomplished through capabilities briefs and open discussions about capabilities, processes, and issues within each country’s logistics structure. We are successfully building and improving upon long-standing relationships.”



The exchange focused on the U.S. Military’s movement control centers, preemptive and post maintenance, and how artificial intelligence can play a part in the maintenance process. Participants also conducted an information sharing session where all services from both countries completed a joint bilateral logistics overview slide that articulated the nuanced logistics differences between services from within the same country, as well differences between both country’s logistics assets and practices.



While this is the second in a series, the feedback from all participants will only make the exchange better moving forward.



“We wanted to leverage feedback from participants to recalibrate this exchange’s five-year plan to address priority topics, trending logistics concerns, and other topics not previously considered,” said Schlittenhart. “Part of that is making this exchange longer and having more time together.”