Bruce Longoria - NAVFAC 2024 Engineering Technician of the Year

Courtesy Photo | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Sept. 16, 2024) Bruce Longoria, an Engineering Technician at Public Works Department Corpus Christi, performs an inspection at a construction jobsite at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and Chief of Civil Engineers, announced Longoria as NAVFAC's 2024 Construction Engineering Technician of the year. (Official U.S. Navy photo/Released)

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), has announced Bruce Longoria from Public Works Department (PWD) Corpus Christi, Texas, as the 2024 NAVFAC Hard Hat Construction Engineering Technician of the Year.



The NAVFAC Hard Hat Award Program honors outstanding technical staff in construction field offices for excellence in supporting contracting officers, ensuring quality, and providing safety oversight. Recipients are acknowledged for their readiness, decision-making, teamwork, and leadership in service to NAVFAC.



“Bruce Longoria’s contributions have been instrumental in advancing NAVFAC’s mission,” said VanderLey. “His dedication, technical acumen, and willingness to support and mentor his colleagues truly embody the values and excellence we strive for at NAVFAC.”



Over the past year, Longoria has demonstrated outstanding expertise in managing 10 major construction projects with a total Work-In-Place (WIP) value exceeding $12 million. His work has significantly impacted Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department, the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD), and the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA).



In addition to his project management skills, Longoria conducts crucial crane inspections and Contracting Oversight Technician (COT) inspections as part of NAVFAC’s Radiation Safety Program. His extensive knowledge covers various areas, including concrete placement, brick installation, demolition, roofing, structural steel, hangar restoration, and complex mechanical, electrical, and plumbing system renovations.



“I am truly honored to have received this award, it is a testament to the exceptional team and leadership I am privileged to work with everyday,” said Longoria. “I stay motivated to serving our men and women of the military, striving for excellence, and contributing to my team’s success in accomplishing our mission.”



Longoria’s commitment extends beyond his individual duties. He actively shares his expertise with colleagues at PWD Corpus Christi, including leading a recent refresher training in Blueprint Reading 101. In this session, he used 350 sheets of architectural and engineering working drawings to prepare for a future $100 million Military Construction (MILCON) project.



Additionally, Longoria is leading an innovative recycling program in collaboration with NAVFAC Environmental. This program aims to recycle 50 tons of concrete debris from an upcoming major barracks demolition, demonstrating his dedication to sustainable practices.



“The breadth and depth of Bruce Longoria’s work speaks to the kind of team PWD Corpus Christi is,” said Rear Adm. Jorge R. Cuadros, commander of NAVFAC Atlantic. “Not only is Bruce overseeing an impressive portfolio, but he is also steadfast in sharing his expertise and passion for military construction with his teammates, in keeping with NAVFAC's commitment to accelerating workforce learning and performance.”



Longoria’s outstanding achievements and dedication make him a highly valued member of the PWD Corpus Christi team. His commitment to excellence continues to inspire and elevate the standards of construction engineering within the organization.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning, designing, and construction of facility projects, and provides essential services in contracting, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support. These services are vital for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast region. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast manages operations across Navy installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals also handle the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast region, while overseeing public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.