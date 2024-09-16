Norfolk Naval Shipyard Revises Its Parking Policy

Photo By Shelby West | Parking can be challenging at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, but a newly updated parking...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Parking can be challenging at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, but a newly updated parking policy aims to remedy some of the issues. A few of the new changes include: eliminating empty reserved parking spaces, opening over 60 spaces marked as reserved, and creating additional handicap parking. see less | View Image Page

Parking can be challenging at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), but a newly updated parking policy now in effect aims to remedy a few of the issues.



For employees with WebCentral access, NNSY’s revised parking policy may be found at: https://webcentral.nnsy.navy.mil/webdox/Instructions/5560.21A.pdf#search=parking%20policy.



Changes include eliminating empty reserved parking spaces, taking more than 60 spaces previously reserved and changing to open parking, as well as converting some reserved spaces and designating areas for creating additional motorcycle and handicap parking.



Most reserved visitor parking has been removed to be replaced with temporary parking spaces as needed for distinguished visitors. Flag and VIP Quarters (Quarters A, B, and C near Trophy Park) are designated as “authorized parking” for residents, guests, or visitors.



Personnel are no longer required to register their vehicles, though it is still encouraged as means for being contacted if needed.



It is important for personnel to be courteous to others and make sure that you are not parking illegally. Those that do not follow the rules are subject to being ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense. The “Denver Boot” is now an option for Naval Security Force (NSF) and is a device placed on a vehicle’s tire to lock it in place. The boot prevents the owner from moving their vehicle until fines are paid.



“Police and security spend the largest part of their day responding to illegally parked vehicles,” said NNSY Police Major Christopher S. Kuhn. “Frequent violations include parking on the grass, parking in a handicap space without proper signage or license plates, parking on end-caps making it virtually impossible for Fire and [Emergency Medical Services] EMS to respond to service calls, non-pregnant personnel illegally removing signage from expectant mothers parking, and parking in spaces reserved for other vehicles.”



It is illegal to park in any areas not designated as parking areas or lots, including emergency and fire lanes, grassy areas, or near the fence lines. Additionally, it is illegal for unauthorized parking in a reserved space or if personnel do not meet the criteria for specifically designated spaces such as for government vehicles. Personnel can also be cited for double-parking, taking up multiple spaces, not being between the painted lines, or parking on or near a rail line. Also, vehicles cannot be parked against the flow of traffic (i.e., backed into a space that is on an angle or diagonal; parallel parking on the side of the street heading the opposite direction to the side of the street the space is on). This new parking policy applies to government vehicles as well.



Personal trailers, boats, RVs, and campers are not authorized in the installation parking lots. These types of transportation and recreational vehicles or trailers are allowed on Scott Center Annex to utilize MWR long-term storage and parking and to pick up supplies at the Navy Exchange or Commissary. These types of vehicles and trailers are not allowed to remain overnight in any area outside the MWR storage lot.



As on all Navy installations, any person granted the privilege to operate or register a motor vehicle shall be deemed to have given their consent for the removal and temporary impoundment (including booting) of the privately owned vehicle (POV) when it is parked illegally, or for unreasonable periods, as determined by the Installation Commanding Officer or applicable authority. Such persons further agree to reimburse the government for the cost of towing and storage should their motor vehicle be removed or impounded.



Vehicles may be immediately towed when illegally parked, including when parked in the following manner: on a street or bridge; when double-parked; interfering with the orderly flow of traffic; on a sidewalk or crosswalk; within an intersection; on a railroad track, in a fire lane, or blocking a driveway or emergency exit. A vehicle must not interfere with operations or create a safety hazard to other roadway users or the public. This includes in a tow-away zone that is marked with proper signs or interferes with street cleaning or snow removal operations and attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful.



The POV may also be removed if it interferes with emergency operations during a natural disaster or fire, if it is mechanically defective and is a menace to others using the roadways; is disabled by a traffic incident and the operator is either unavailable or physically incapable of having the vehicle towed to a place of safety for storage or safekeeping; and if law enforcement personnel reasonably believe the vehicle is abandoned, as outlined in paragraph 16 of NNSY’s parking policy.



For questions regarding the parking policy, please reach out to the Installation Plans Programs and Readiness Integrator Dwaine Whitham at (757) 967-3725 or via email at dwaine.c.whitham.civ@us.navy.mil.