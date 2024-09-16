Parking can be challenging at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, but a newly updated parking policy aims to remedy some of the issues. A few of the new changes include: eliminating empty reserved parking spaces, opening over 60 spaces marked as reserved, and creating additional handicap parking.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8646049
|VIRIN:
|240606-O-YO710-6203
|Resolution:
|5794x3863
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Revises Its Parking Policy, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Revises Its Parking Policy
No keywords found.