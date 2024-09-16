Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Revises Its Parking Policy

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Parking can be challenging at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, but a newly updated parking policy aims to remedy some of the issues. A few of the new changes include: eliminating empty reserved parking spaces, opening over 60 spaces marked as reserved, and creating additional handicap parking.

