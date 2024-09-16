U.S. Indo-Pacific Command holds State Partnership Program Senior Leader Forum

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command concludes the 2024 State Partnership Program Senior Leader Forum, held in Hawaii, Sept. 10-16.



The SPP is a DoD security cooperation program, managed and administered by the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, executed by USINDOPACOM and resourced by the National Guard of the states and territories. USINDOPACOM has 16 partnerships with nine states and one territory, and 12 Guardsmen working in embassies across the region as bilateral affairs officers.



Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of USINDOPACOM, shared his vision and guidance with The Adjutant Generals and senior enlisted leaders that attended this year’s forum, which stands as the capstone event in the annual SPP planning cycle.

