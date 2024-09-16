USINDOPACOM holds State Partnership Program Senior Leader Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior military leaders gather for a group photo upon concluding the 2024 State Partnership Program Senior Leader Forum at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 16. The SPP is a DoD security cooperation program, managed and administered by the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. USINDOPACOM has 16 partnerships with nine states and one territory, and 12 Guardsmen working in embassies across the region as bilateral affairs officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)