Carter inducted into Senior Executive Service at AMC

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command welcomed a new member of the Senior Executive Service to the command during an appointment ceremony Sept. 9 at AMC headquarters.



Jeffery Carter joined the elite ranks of the Army Civilian Corps as a senior executive and will serve as the director of the Operations and Readiness Directorate in AMC’s G-3 section. In this role, he will be responsible for leading, planning, directing, integrating and coordinating the execution of all AMC operations, including joint and Army exercises, training, security, force protection and Army Prepositioned Stocks, among other areas.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, presided over the appointment ceremony and emphasized to those in attendance the great deal of respect and authority required of the very select few to be appointed to the Senior Executive Service.



"We got this one right...I've served with him, and I have seen firsthand the continuity with which he operates," Mohan said.



Mohan highlighted several of the achievements Carter has accumulated over his distinguished career, while touching on the 15 permanent-change-of-station moves and the other sacrifices his wife and two children have made over the years.



Carter brings a wealth of military and industry experience to the position, having served for over 27 years as an Army logistics officer before retiring as a colonel. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer and Director of DoD Programs for United Dynamics, Aerospace and Defense, a design engineering and manufacturing firm supporting DoD weapons platforms and transport aircraft.



Carter earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cameron University, a master’s degree in Logistics Management from Florida Tech, a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, a Certificate of Specialization in Business in Society from Harvard Business School and is a graduate of the Army War College.



Speaking during the ceremony, Carter said he was grateful and humbled for his appointment and does not take the responsibility lightly.



"I am blessed despite myself," he said, acknowledging other positions he turned down to accept the role. " I sure am smiling a lot more."