    Carter inducted into Senior Executive Service at AMC

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Kaitlyn Newsum 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Jeffery Carter joined the elite ranks of the Army Civilian Corps as a senior executive and will serve as the director of the Operations and Readiness Directorate in AMC’s G-3 section. In this role, he will be responsible for leading, planning, directing, integrating and coordinating the execution of all AMC operations, including joint and Army exercises, training, security, force protection and Army Prepositioned Stocks, among other areas.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8644875
    VIRIN: 240909-O-XG532-2855
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    AMC

