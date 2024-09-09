Carter inducted into Senior Executive Service at AMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeffery Carter joined the elite ranks of the Army Civilian Corps as a senior executive and will serve as the director of the Operations and Readiness Directorate in AMC’s G-3 section. In this role, he will be responsible for leading, planning, directing, integrating and coordinating the execution of all AMC operations, including joint and Army exercises, training, security, force protection and Army Prepositioned Stocks, among other areas.