    Future Soldiers Join WWII Museum in Proclamation Signing, Swear-in Ceremony for Nat’l Constitution Day

    NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS —— Sixteen Future Soldiers take the Oath of Enlistment at the National WWII Museum in partnership with the Louisiana Dept. of Education (LDOE) commemorating ‘Constitution Day’, 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

    LDOE, State Superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley will attend and recognize each Future Soldier as they swear into the U.S. Army on-site during Louisiana’s Freedom Week.

    “It is a complete honor for our Future Soldiers to be recognized at the WWII Museum during Freedom Week,” 1st Lt. Marta Grivins, New Orleans Recruiting Company, Operations Officer said. “It is an opportune moment for the celebration and a chance for their families to witness and be proud of an important milestone.”

    As the State of Louisiana celebrates the establishment of the United States Constitution, Future Soldiers and their families are experiencing an important lesson in civics and history.

    “We are thankful as the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana provided us this opportunity to enrich the lives of local Future Soldiers as they embark on new careers in the Army,” Grivins said.

    For more information and/or to coordinate a live, on-site or in-studio interview contact marta.r.grivins.mil@army.mil at (616)-250-7137, or reach out to our office (224)-419-2309 at usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.
