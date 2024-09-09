From Surfing to Serving

Courtesy Photo | U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) An Airman, assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) An Airman, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), briefs search and rescue procedures while conducting small boat operations, Aug. 10. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Matthew Allen from San Clemente, California, was the oldest person to enlist in the Navy when he joined in January 2023. He was 41 years old. After spending 20 years as a surfing instructor, Allen wanted to serve his country and made the choice to enlist and pursue a new dream.



“For 20 years, I coached surfing, and I also played music with a band, getting paid for doing both of those things,” said Allen. “The advantages we have in America, where you can just create a life out of two things you love, made me realize I wanted the opportunity to give back for that life I had. That sparked the idea, and then it became the long road of figuring out how I can serve even though I was over the age requirement.”



Every recruiting office Allen visited informed him that the age limit was one that couldn’t be waived. This pattern would follow him for almost six months as he attempted to join the Navy.



“When I approached the first recruiters, they told me that there’s a hard limit on the age, and there’s no waiver for that,” said Allen. “One of the recruiters I went to after months of trying to join had entertained the idea of me joining and recommended that I get in contact with someone in a higher position. I got in contact with a commander working in Millington, Tennessee, and he had pushed the idea up. They ended up with a new instruction to where people could join at 41, and it gave me six more months to get everything sorted.”



After the age rule change, Allen was officially able to start the process of enlisting. The battle for him to be allowed to join wasn’t over, though. Allen had a few more hoops to jump through before he could ship off to boot camp.



“There was no formula for this,” said Allen. “Some hurdles I had were medical waivers, speeding ticket waivers, and my tattoos. My tattoo waiver was 147 pages, and I ended up spending so much time at my recruiter’s office to get all of these issues sorted out, it basically became my second job.”



Allen would spend hours during the day going to appointments and working to get waivers in order to achieve his dream and enlist. Despite reaching the point of missing work and not being able to hang out with friends and family, Allen did not let himself be deterred.



“It almost became this quest. The more difficult it got, the more I locked in,” said Allen. “I had gone too far to not follow through. I liked the challenge; the struggles almost made me want it more.”



Allen was able to ship off to boot camp in January of 2023 and he would eventually get orders to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) that September. Having gone from boot camp, to “A” school and then directly to a ship preparing to deploy, Allen has seen a lot in a short period of time. He said that he has enjoyed every moment of it, including achieving a second first, being the oldest person to attend and graduate the Search and Rescue (SAR) school in San Diego.



“To go through SAR school at 43 with people who are in their 20s was a challenge both physically and mentally,” said Allen. “I welcomed it. I worked super hard, and once you push past the mental aspect, it gets better. One of the coolest things I’ve done in my life was coming back to the ship after SAR school and doing what is called the ‘designation dip,’ where you have to get in the water, perform a mock rescue and get back in the boat.”



Through being the oldest person to enlist in the Navy and complete SAR school, Allen was able to prove that no rule is set in stone, especially when someone has the right mindset.



“Regardless of whether you’re young or old, the thing that’s going to stand in the way of what you want the most is your own mind,” said Allen. “If you feel in your heart that you can do it and you tell yourself that you can, then all you have left is to commit and follow through.”



Allen has had a wide variety of experiences and looks forward to where the Navy will take him next. He intends to make the most of his time in the Navy, and give back as much as he can for the freedom he had to live the life he chose.