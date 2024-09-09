NSA Bahrain Recognizes National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, a time when people across the country are encouraged to pause and consider their plans for emergencies and disasters. This month provides the opportunity to learn and understand the importance of preparing for disasters and reducing risks to health and the environment both here at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, and anywhere your loved ones call home.



Four simple actions can help anyone prepare for emergencies to keep them, their families and their communities safe: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit and get involved.



Be Informed. Being informed means knowing what disasters could happen in the areas where you live and work. Knowing what kinds of natural or manmade disasters you may face are vital to being ready if they were to occur. FEMA.gov, Ready.gov and Ready.navy.mil are helpful websites that can provide more information on getting you and your loved ones prepared.



Make a Plan. Planning for an emergency or disaster means taking into consideration any unique needs to ensure everyone knows what to do in an emergency situation. It is imperative that everyone in the family and work center are involved in the planning process to ensure a flexible and robust response. FEMA.gov and Ready.gov provide kid friendly plans, checklists, communication plans and more to ensure your colleagues and loved ones know exactly what to do during a crisis.



Build a Kit. No one can predict when an emergency or disaster may occur, so an emergency kit is a key component of preparation. All emergency kits should contain a first aid kit, flashlight, whistle, wrench or basic tools, cell phone charger, batteries, prescription medication, food and water to last 72 hours. The Navy Exchange sells pre-made kits, or build your own kit unique to your needs. Games and books can help pass the time for children and adults. Pack any extras you may need like a change of clothes, toilet paper, wet wipes and other hygiene products. Visit FEMA.gov and Ready.gov for sample checklists.



Get Involved. NSA Bahrain offers events throughout the year on base to help members prepare for emergencies. You can always contact a member of the Emergency Management Office to inquiry how to be prepared in the event of emergencies. You can reach us by email at NSA.BahrainEMO@us.navy.mil or at DSN 318-439-9999 or +973 1785 9999.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

