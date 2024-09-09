240910-N-AC117-1004 Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain personnel complete a security drill in the newly-renovated emergency operations center aboard NSA Bahrain, Sept. 10, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
NSA Bahrain Recognizes National Preparedness Month
Kingdom of Bahrain (Bahrain)