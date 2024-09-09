Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Bahrain Recognizes National Preparedness Month

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Bahrain Recognizes National Preparedness Month

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240910-N-AC117-1004 Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain personnel complete a security drill in the newly-renovated emergency operations center aboard NSA Bahrain, Sept. 10, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 03:18
    Photo ID: 8642515
    VIRIN: 240910-N-AC117-1003
    Resolution: 6093x4874
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain Recognizes National Preparedness Month, by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSA Bahrain Recognizes National Preparedness Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kingdom of Bahrain (Bahrain)

    TAGS

    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    Preparedness
    Navy
    Disaster
    Emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download