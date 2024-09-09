Sunburst Division Returns: 40th Infantry Division Headquarters honored in Uncasing and Patching Ceremony

JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – In a heartfelt ceremony on Sept. 8, the 40th Infantry Division Headquarters held a Colors Uncasing and Patching ceremony to mark their official return from Kuwait as Task Force Spartan in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.



The uncasing of the Division’s colors represented their return home and honored the rich history, honor, and enduring esprit de corps of the 40ID, following a year-long deployment building partner capacity and strengthening regional security throughout the Middle East.



“I could not be more proud of the performance of this headquarters and these Soldiers throughout that entire period,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, commander of the 40ID. “They stayed the course, they were focused, and they continued the mission, responding to multiple challenges and complex threats with professionalism and poise across the whole formation.”



The event also marked the patching of the division’s new subdued Sunburst shoulder sleeve insignia.



In attendance were Congresswoman Michelle Steel representing California’s 45th Congressional District, state Senator Janet Ngyuyen, representing the 36th Senate District, along with Maj. Gen. Jefferey Smiley, commanding general of the California Army National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Derma III, command Sgt. Maj. of the California Army National Guard.



Senator Nguyen acknowledged the historic significance of the 40ID’s first deployment as a division headquarters since the Korean War, stating, “Your distinguished service across the Middle East has contributed to the legacy to our base, your unit and our great nation.”



A solemn moment of reflection followed, led by Leeney, who called for a moment of silence to honor the three Soldiers from the Georgia Army Reserve who lost their lives in January while serving with Task Force Spartan in Jordan.



“It is important for us to come together on occasions like this to remember them and their sacrifice,” Leeney said.



Congresswoman Steel extended thanks to the families and loved ones of the returning Soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and support.

To the 40ID Steel said, “Welcome home and congratulations on a job well done…Our country would not be what it is today without your service.”

