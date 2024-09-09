Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th ID Colors Uncasing

    LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    40th Infantry Division

    The 40th Infantry Division held the Colors Uncasing ceremony for the division's return from their deployment as Task Force Spartan in the CENTCOM area of responsibility at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif., Sept. 8, 2024. The Uncasing of the Colors ceremony marks the official return of the more than 500 40th ID Headquarters Soldiers from their deployment to countries across the Middle East including Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and other countries.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 00:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936732
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-OK333-1003
    Filename: DOD_110562840
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US

    CENTCOM
    40th Infantry Division
    california army national guard
    Colors Uncasing Ceremony

