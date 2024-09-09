40th ID Colors Uncasing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 40th Infantry Division held the Colors Uncasing ceremony for the division's return from their deployment as Task Force Spartan in the CENTCOM area of responsibility at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif., Sept. 8, 2024. The Uncasing of the Colors ceremony marks the official return of the more than 500 40th ID Headquarters Soldiers from their deployment to countries across the Middle East including Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and other countries.