The 40th Infantry Division held the Colors Uncasing ceremony for the division's return from their deployment as Task Force Spartan in the CENTCOM area of responsibility at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif., Sept. 8, 2024. The Uncasing of the Colors ceremony marks the official return of the more than 500 40th ID Headquarters Soldiers from their deployment to countries across the Middle East including Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and other countries.
|09.08.2024
|09.14.2024 00:05
|Video Productions
|936732
|240913-Z-OK333-1003
|DOD_110562840
|00:02:05
|LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, 40th ID Colors Uncasing, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
