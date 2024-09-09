Meeting People Where They Are: A Personal Reflection on Leadership, Empathy, and Suicide Prevention

On December 17, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF-1), I had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be Robin Williams’ personal escort when he visited our Soldiers in Balad, Iraq. It was a moment of joy and light in the middle of a war zone. His ability to connect with every person he encountered was astonishing. He wasn’t just making soldiers laugh—he was meeting them where they were, in the thick of their struggles. He brought them a sense of normalcy, a temporary escape from the stresses of deployment, and, above all, a reminder that they mattered.



What I didn’t realize at the time—and what many of us didn’t know—was that Robin Williams was battling his own deep struggles. Years later, the world was shocked and devastated by his death, a tragic loss by suicide. The man who had made millions laugh was fighting an invisible battle of his own. His passing became a stark reminder that even the most seemingly joyful, successful, and outwardly happy people can carry heavy burdens we might never see.



That experience with Robin Williams has stayed with me, not just as a fond memory, but as a reminder of the complexities of human emotions and the hidden struggles people face every day. As we observe National Suicide Prevention Month, I find myself reflecting on how we, as leaders, friends, and colleagues, can do more to meet people where they are, especially when they might be struggling in ways we cannot see.



Robin Williams once said, "Everyone you meet has a story you know nothing about. All you have to do is listen." That simple, profound statement captures the essence of empathy and understanding that should guide us in our leadership and relationships. It’s a reminder that behind every face, there may be a story of struggle, loss, or hardship that we aren’t aware of. This is especially important in environments like the military, where the demands and pressures can sometimes push individuals to their breaking point.



The Unseen Battles



Throughout my military career, I’ve worked with people from all walks of life. Some of them were incredibly easy to work with—driven, positive, and always meeting or exceeding expectations. Others, however, were a challenge. I’ve had moments where I fundamentally disagreed with a colleague or had to address underperformance, and in the heat of the moment, it’s easy to react with frustration or strict enforcement of standards.



One particular instance stands out in my memory. I was counseling a young officer who wasn’t meeting the standards we expected. At first glance, it seemed like a clear-cut issue of professionalism and discipline. They weren’t getting the job done, and I approached the situation with a mindset to correct that behavior. But as I spoke to this officer and listened to their story, I began to understand there was much more going on. The officer was going through an extraordinarily difficult time in their personal life, grappling with challenges that would test anyone’s resilience.



At that moment, I realized that the problem wasn’t just about performance. It was about the human being behind the uniform, someone who was struggling under the weight of personal circumstances they didn’t know how to handle. As a leader, I had a choice. I could continue down the path of strict accountability, or I could meet this officer where they were—acknowledging their struggle and offering support while still maintaining the standards required of their position.



I chose the latter. I shifted my approach from one of correcting performance to one of empathy and understanding. Instead of focusing solely on the issues at hand, I asked what was going on in their life and how I could help. That conversation changed everything—not only for the officer but for me. By understanding the personal challenges they were facing, I was able to offer the support they needed to get through that difficult time, and in turn, they were able to refocus and improve their performance.



This experience taught me a valuable lesson: as leaders, we must always remember that the people we lead are human beings first. They have lives outside of work, and sometimes, those lives are filled with struggles that we cannot see. The weight of those unseen battles can profoundly affect performance, mental health, and well-being. If we don’t take the time to understand what’s going on beneath the surface, we risk missing the opportunity to provide the help and support that could make all the difference.



Military Suicide Rates: A Grim Reality



When we talk about suicide prevention, it's impossible to ignore the harsh statistics. The suicide rate among veterans is significantly higher than that of the general population. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the veteran suicide rate was 1.5 times higher than that of non-veteran adults in 2020. Despite extensive efforts, including outreach programs and mental health support, the military community continues to face this daunting challenge.



The pressures of military life—prolonged deployments, exposure to trauma, the stress of reintegration, and isolation—often compound existing mental health struggles. Veterans, especially those transitioning from military to civilian life, can feel like they’ve lost their sense of purpose, leading to feelings of isolation and despair. In a world where they were once valued for their skills, discipline, and leadership, many veterans struggle to adjust to a new normal.



For those of us still in uniform, these statistics hit close to home. We've all heard the stories, seen the faces of fellow soldiers, airmen, sailors, or Marines who struggled with mental health issues in silence until it was too late. It underscores the importance of being proactive, of fostering a culture where seeking help is seen not as a sign of weakness but as a necessary step to healing.



Connecting to Suicide Prevention



National Suicide Prevention Month serves as a powerful reminder that we are all fighting unseen battles. Mental health struggles are often silent, and they don’t always manifest in ways that are immediately obvious. Robin Williams, who brought so much light to others, was privately battling immense darkness. That’s why it’s so important to meet people where they are—to take the time to listen, understand, and offer support without judgment.



I think about the young officer I counseled and how easy it would have been to overlook the deeper issues. Had I approached that conversation with a purely transactional mindset—correcting behavior and moving on—I would have missed the opportunity to truly help someone in need. That officer was going through one of the most difficult periods of their life, and by showing empathy and meeting them where they were, I was able to provide a measure of support that helped them get back on track.



This is a lesson that extends far beyond the military. It applies to our friends, family, colleagues, and even strangers. Everyone is going through something, whether we realize it or not. By fostering a culture of openness, empathy, and non-judgmental support, we can help prevent the silent suffering that leads to tragic outcomes like suicide.



The Role of Leadership



As leaders, it’s our responsibility to create an environment where people feel safe to express their struggles and ask for help. That means going beyond the surface and taking the time to truly listen. It means recognizing that performance issues or interpersonal conflicts may be symptoms of deeper, unspoken struggles. And it means offering support without diminishing expectations or standards.



Leadership isn’t just about issuing directives or managing tasks. It’s about connecting with the people you lead on a human level. By meeting people where they are, we build trust, respect, and a sense of belonging that can make all the difference in someone’s life. In the military, where the pressures of deployment, isolation from loved ones, and the weight of responsibility can become overwhelming, this type of leadership is essential. We must be vigilant, not just for signs of struggle, but for opportunities to extend a hand of empathy and understanding.



The Path Forward



As I reflect on my experiences—escorting Robin Williams in Iraq, counseling a young officer through personal difficulties, and leading others throughout my career—I am reminded that the most impactful thing we can do as leaders is to meet people where they are. We must look beyond the surface and take the time to understand the full scope of what others are going through. It’s not always easy, but it’s necessary.



During National Suicide Prevention Month, I encourage all of us to take a step back and consider how we can be more empathetic leaders, friends, and colleagues. Check in on those around you. Ask the tough questions. Offer your support, even when it’s not immediately clear that it’s needed. By doing so, we can help prevent the tragedies that arise when people feel isolated, misunderstood, or unheard.



Robin Williams once said, "Everyone you meet has a story you know nothing about. All you have to do is listen." Let’s honor that message, not just this month, but every day. Meeting people where they are isn’t just about leadership—it’s about humanity. And sometimes, kindness and empathy are exactly what someone needs to keep fighting their unseen battle.

