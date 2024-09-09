Machinist marks 40 years at cannon factory

Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Toolmaker Leader Chris Madsen poses in front of a tooling fixture...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Toolmaker Leader Chris Madsen poses in front of a tooling fixture loaded in a milling machine. Madsen is celebrating 40 years of service as a Department of the Army Civilian at the Army cannon and mortar manufacturing facility. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 – What began as an entry-level position has turned into a rewarding, four-decade career for Watervliet Arsenal machinist Chris Madsen.



Madsen joined Team Watervliet in September 1984 as a clerk/typist. In 1986, he entered the arsenal’s Machinist Apprentice Program as part of class 75.



For a brief period, Madsen worked in logistics, where he began to miss the hands-on nature of machining. After the September 11 attacks, the arsenal called for volunteers to join a detail aimed at increasing production on the shop floors. Madsen stepped up, rediscovered his passion, and, when the detail ended, secured a position as a machinist.



Back in the machine shop, Madsen thrived. He said he always enjoyed making things and found fulfillment in the sense of accomplishment it brought.



“I enjoy making components and improving processes,” Madsen said. “I am proud of the quality of my work and craftsmanship.”



That pride in his work and craftsmanship led to his current role as Toolmaker Leader. In this role, Madsen uses his years of experience to set up machines, run program prove-outs, prototype work, produce fixtures, coordinate with planners and programmers to improve processes, and troubleshoot manufacturing issues.



Working at America’s cannon and mortar factory isn’t always easy, but Madsen said he enjoys a good challenge and offered some advice for his teammates.



“Sometimes the work is challenging, but if you’re meticulous and methodical, you’ll almost always persevere,” Madsen said.



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks Chris for his 40 years of dedicated service and for continuing to be a valuable member of Team Watervliet.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.