Watervliet Arsenal Toolmaker Leader Chris Madsen poses in front of a tooling fixture loaded in a milling machine. Madsen is celebrating 40 years of service as a Department of the Army Civilian at the Army cannon and mortar manufacturing facility.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 07:50
|Photo ID:
|8639956
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-TC330-7386
|Resolution:
|3824x2848
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Machinist marks 40 years at cannon factory, by Matthew Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Machinist marks 40 years at cannon factory
No keywords found.