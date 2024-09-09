Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Machinist marks 40 years at cannon factory

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Matthew Day 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    Watervliet Arsenal Toolmaker Leader Chris Madsen poses in front of a tooling fixture loaded in a milling machine. Madsen is celebrating 40 years of service as a Department of the Army Civilian at the Army cannon and mortar manufacturing facility.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 07:50
    Photo ID: 8639956
    VIRIN: 240913-A-TC330-7386
    Resolution: 3824x2848
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machinist marks 40 years at cannon factory, by Matthew Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Machinist marks 40 years at cannon factory

    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Army Civilian
    Watervliet Arsenal
    Chris Madsen

