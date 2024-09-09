USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders meet with Baumholder officials to strengthen German-American ties, review local development initiatives

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison leaders recently made an official inaugural visit to the city hall...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison leaders recently made an official inaugural visit to the city hall of the District of Baumholder. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by the Baumholder District Mayor and the Baumholder City Mayor. From left: Günther Jung, City of Baumholder mayor; Rodney Harris, interim deputy garrison manager, USAG Rheinland Pfalz; Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander; and Bernd Alsfasser, District of Baumholder mayor. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Col. Jeffery Higgins, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, along with Rodney Harris, interim deputy garrison manager, recently made an official inaugural visit to the city hall of the District of Baumholder. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by Baumholder District Mayor Bernd Alsfasser and Baumholder City Mayor Günther Jung.



During the visit, Higgins and Harris received a comprehensive digital presentation that detailed the organizational structure and governance of the District of Baumholder. The presentation also included an overview of the rich history and development of the city, highlighting its evolution over the years and its significance within the region.



During the meeting, Alsfasser and Jung emphasized the importance of German-American friendship, showcasing pictures from various joint events that exemplify this strong bond.



“We embody the spirit of German-American friendship here in Baumholder,” Alsfasser said. “Our doors are always open to you.”



In addition to discussing the importance of this relationship, the mayors also brought attention to several key initiatives currently underway in the district. They outlined the development of the new Ökompark Heide/Westrich business park, which aims to promote economic growth and create new opportunities for local businesses. They also addressed ongoing construction projects designed to enhance the city’s infrastructure, ensuring that Baumholder remains an exciting and easy to access place for both residents and visitors.



“Your presentation was very informative and clearly demonstrates the significance of the U.S. troop presence for both the city and the region,” said Higgins.



The commander expressed optimism about the future of the military community in Baumholder, pointing out that various construction projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure would make the U.S. base more appealing. He also acknowledged the challenges that come with these developments, such as increased traffic from construction sites and a shortage of housing.



“We will be hosting a media day in the near future, and we plan to invite the mayors from the region,” said Higgins. “We want the public to be informed, we want to be good neighbors.”



There was a shared belief that providing accurate information, within the limits of security regulations, promotes mutual understanding, and that collaboration will strengthen the ties between both nations.



“The USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder Military Community will continue to be a trustworthy and good partner,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.