    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders meet with Baumholder officials to strengthen German-American ties, review local development initiatives

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders meet with Baumholder officials to strengthen German-American ties, review local development initiatives

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison leaders recently made an official inaugural visit to the city hall of the District of Baumholder. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by the Baumholder District Mayor and the Baumholder City Mayor. From left: Günther Jung, City of Baumholder mayor; Rodney Harris, interim deputy garrison manager, USAG Rheinland Pfalz; Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander; and Bernd Alsfasser, District of Baumholder mayor.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders meet with Baumholder officials to strengthen German-American ties, review local development initiatives

    Baumholder
    StrongerTogether
    GermanAmerican
    Target_news_europe
    USAGRheinlandPfalz

