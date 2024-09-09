405th AFSB hosts ASC sister brigade at headquarters, two APS-2 worksites during site visit

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade hosted key leaders from one of its U.S. Army Sustainment Command sister brigades at the 405th AFSB headquarters and at two of its Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksites Sept. 10-12.



The ‘Support the Warrior’ brigade welcomed the 401st Army Field Support Brigade to Europe, meeting with ‘First to Make a Difference’ brigade key leaders Sept. 10 at the 405th AFSB’s headquarters to collaborate and discuss best practices.



The 401st AFSB, which is based at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, also visited the 405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, and the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, during their time in Europe.



The 401st AFSB has two battalions – Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait and Army Field Support Battalion-Southwest Asia. Both are co-located at Camp Arifjan with the 401st AFSB headquarters.



AFSBn-SWA is charged with synchronizing and integrating U.S. Army Material Command assets to focus on Operation Inherent Resolve readiness through theater provided equipment oversight and redistribution property accountability team capabilities.



AFSBn-KU receives, maintains and issues APS in support of strategic requirements, provides theater sustainment support and conducts retrograde operations for the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



The site visits to the Coleman and Eygelshoven APS-2 worksites allowed the battalion leaders and key staff from the 401st AFSB an opportunity to meet with the battalion leaders and key staff from the 405th AFSB who manage APS-2 operations at those two APS-2 worksites.



Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux has mission command of the Eygelshoven and Zutendaal APS-2 worksites, and Army Field Support Battalion-Germany has mission command of the Coleman and Dülmen APS-2 worksites. The site visits to Coleman and Eygelshoven allowed the key leaders from both brigades an opportunity to foster and build key partnerships and enhance cross collaboration for future operational requirements.



"The visit with the team from the 401st AFSB at our headquarters, and I also know they visited a couple of our APS-2 sites, is extremely important,” said Lt. Col. Sherita Young, 405th AFSB executive officer. “It allows us the opportunity to exchange ideas and best practices with one of our sister brigades while fostering critical partnerships.”



“What a privilege to be part of this important discussion on operational and logistical readiness. Together, we can support our warfighters even better,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Jackson, the senior enlisted advisor for AFSBn-KU, in an official social media post on the 401st AFSB’s Facebook page.



“It's all about readiness, and opportunities to meet and discuss operational and logistical readiness – specifically when it pertains to APS operations across the worldwide ASC footprint – is extremely important,” Young said.



The 401st AFSB leverages the AMC enterprise across the CENTCOM area of responsibility, executing sustainment, property accountability and responsible retrograde in support of Army, joint and multinational forces as well as other U.S. government agencies. The brigade also provides the strategic logistics link from the national industrial base to the joint warfighter in the field. For more information on the 401st AFSB, visit the official website at www.aschq.army.mil/Units/401st and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/401stAFSB.



The 405th AFSB is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging UAMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

