TSgt Cody Jones reenlists

    TSgt Cody Jones has re-enlisted for another 6 years in the Montana Air National Guard

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    TSgt Cody Jones has re-enlisted for another six years in the Montana Air National Guard at a ceremony held in the foyer of the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center on September 6, 2024.

    Maj. Angela Richard administered Jones’ oath of enlistment.

    Jones is a drill status guardsman serving as a Cyber Security Specialist with the Joint Force Headquarters – Air, and has been awarded a $70,000 bonus for his commitment.

    In addition to his part-time military service, Jones works full-time as the Senior Cyber Security Manager for CSMI in Helena, MT.

    #reenlistment
    #bonus
    #cybersecurity

