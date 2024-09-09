TSgt Cody Jones has re-enlisted for another six years in the Montana Air National Guard at a ceremony held in the foyer of the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center on September 6, 2024.
Maj. Angela Richard administered Jones’ oath of enlistment.
Jones is a drill status guardsman serving as a Cyber Security Specialist with the Joint Force Headquarters – Air, and has been awarded a $70,000 bonus for his commitment.
In addition to his part-time military service, Jones works full-time as the Senior Cyber Security Manager for CSMI in Helena, MT.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 16:13
|Story ID:
|480725
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Hometown:
|EAST HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Hometown:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSgt Cody Jones reenlists, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.