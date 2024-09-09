TSgt Cody Jones reenlists

Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Touchette | TSgt Cody Jones has re-enlisted for another 6 years in the Montana Air National Guard...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Touchette | TSgt Cody Jones has re-enlisted for another 6 years in the Montana Air National Guard at a ceremony held in the foyer of the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center on September 6, 2024. Maj. Angela Richard administered Jones’ oath of enlistment. Cody serves as a Cyber Security Specialist as a drill status guardsman with the Joint Force Headquarters – Air, and has been awarded a $70,000 bonus for his commitment. In addition to his part-time military service, Jones works full-time as the Senior Cyber Security Manager for CSMI in Helena, MT. see less | View Image Page