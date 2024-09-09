Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors its Drivers for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Courtesy Photo | In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the Army & Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting its drivers who help fulfill the 129-year-old retailer’s “We Go Where You Go” mission. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting its drivers who help fulfill the 129-year-old retailer’s “We Go Where You Go” mission.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, has nearly 200 truck drivers delivering to Exchanges worldwide. The special week sends gratitude to those who make sure that Exchange shoppers can enjoy their hard-earned benefit of tax-free goods, services, food and more, wherever they are called to serve.



PXs and BXs worldwide will honor drivers with signs, gifts, thank-yous and more.



“Exchange drivers are essential to our mission,” said Army Col. Kenneth McGraw, the Exchange’s deputy director of Logistics. “Braving everything from long miles, harsh weather, rough roads and more, the dedicated drivers behind the wheel for the Exchange make sure that the tastes of home make it safe and sound to shoppers around the world.”



The Exchange is the third-largest shipper in the Defense Transportation System and the country’s 14th-largest private retail fleet. In addition to shipping Exchange goods, the fleet provides critical natural disaster support—hauling 53-foot mobile field Exchanges, bringing stores-on-wheels to areas that need them most.



National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998 to pay respect to and thank professional drivers for their hard work and commitment in one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs. There are more than 3.5 million professional drivers on U.S. roads today.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



