A Few of the Many Good Samaritans of Vandenberg

Being in the right place, at the right time can sometimes be proven to be lifesaving.



For U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jack King, Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer, his original plans quickly changed for the better.



“I was on my way down to Ventura County to help set up equipment for Space Launch Delta 30’s Sonic Boom Research project, when I noticed a large cloud of dust on the horizon,” explained King. “As I got closer, I started scanning the hillside looking for what caused the dust cloud. Sure enough, as I approached the scene, I saw a blown-out tire, big black swirls in the road and tracks that disappeared over the hill. I turned on my hazard lights and parked my car in the breakdown lane to see what happened.”



From the sight of the crash, the car managed to go down the hill and land on a barbed wire fence in overgrown vegetation, ultimately getting stuck there. A witness who saw the accident, screamed for Lt. King’s attention to let him know what happened and that 9-1-1 was being called.



“The back passenger door was crumpled but had a small gap between the roofline and the top of the door. I did my best to pry the door open from that spot. I managed to bend it slightly, but it wasn’t enough to free her,” said King. “I quickly climbed onto the trunk of the car over to the driver’s side opening the driver’s door, where I found the woman trying to escape.”



Shortly after rescuing the woman, police arrived on the scene.



“The woman was grateful that I helped her out of the car and guided her to a safer spot away from the vehicle, the smell of gasoline and the risk of the surrounding dry brush,” said King. “I am thankful to God that I was put in the right place at the right time to offer my help.”

U.S. Air Force TSgt. Erick Alavarez-Pagan, Space Launch Squadron quality assurance evaluator, was also on his way to Ventura County when he saw King’s government vehicle on the side of the road.



“When I arrived at the accident, my impression was that the individuals were in danger and needed immediate help,” said TSgt. Pagan-Alvarez. “My military training helped me stay composed, focused and ready to assist in the incident. Thankfully, the police, first responders, Lt. King and another civilian that stopped to call 9-1-1, had already assisted the woman who was involved in the accident.”



Alvarez-Pagan’s and King’s strong bond, camaraderie and sense of duty showcases the culture of the brotherhood and support in the military as it is vital for the success of mission and the development of leaders.



“I am thrilled to serve with men and women who will ‘jump to’ when they see a fellow military member in trouble. Alvarez-Pagan saw his Lieutenant in trouble and didn’t think twice to jump into action,” said King. “Don’t wait for someone else to make a move, get comfortable being uncomfortable, take charge of the situation and execute.”