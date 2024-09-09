Remembering 9/11 Aboard George Washington

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – Sailors cross the brow and salute the American flag as they board Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Immediately to their left, they can look through a glass door into the ship’s museum and see a piece of twisted steel displayed under a photograph of the ship underway. In the background of the photograph, the New York City skyline is shrouded in a dark cloud of smoke. The presentation serves as a reminder of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the ship’s call to action that served as the nation’s first response to the day that will never be forgotten.

Exactly 23 years later, the crew of George Washington held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives and reflect on the ship’s mission following the attacks.

“I remember consoling people, talking to people, trying to figure out what had just happened and what it meant for the future of all of us,” said Capt. Jason S. Tarrant, executive officer of George Washington, during a speech at the ceremony.

“I remember being filled with confusion, fear, anger, and then later I was filled with resolve, determination and pride,”, said Tarrant. “Because I knew as a nation, and more so the world, we would come together, put aside whatever differences we had, to bring the fight to the enemy, to those who committed these acts and those who would harbor them.”

George Washington’s response after the terrorist attacks represents Sailors putting everything aside to answer the call.

Six weeks after leaving Newport News Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period, George Washington was underway off the coast of Virginia conducting independent steaming operations Sept. 10, 2001.

The next day, George Washington quickly transitioned from post-shipyard testing to real world threat deterrence when news came of hijacked passenger jets that had crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The ship’s air department also began to ready the flight deck to recover aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 and some from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7. They conducted day and night carrier qualifications before the ship arrived in New York City, just three miles off Coney Island Beach, on the morning of Sept. 12, 2001.

While there, George Washington launched 234 sorties, flying armed combat air patrols to defend the air space over New York City in the event of another attack. The medical department aboard the ship began a walking blood bank, drawing blood from Sailors, in order to offer aid to victims of the attacks. The ship also conducted a general quarters drill to ensure the crew was ready in case of a possible attack on the ship.

Five days after their arrival, the ship began offloading aircraft and made its way back to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia. They arrived to a heightened level of security and force protection onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Additional watchstanding and training requirements had been put in place, such as security checks on vehicles entering base.

“The ship was ready to go into harm’s way and defend America against any further attacks,” said Tarrant. “Make no mistake, George Washington and team warfighter are again sailing into history.”

Currently, George Washington is set to return to U.S. 7th Fleet as the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of our nation’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, building allies and partners to deter or, if called upon, to defend freedom and democracy anywhere they are called to do so. Another symbol – the piece of steel from the fallen Twin Towers – remains a quiet, physical reminder of the importance of George Washington’s mission and the unwavering resolve of those who defend freedom in the face of adversity.

