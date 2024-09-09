Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II: Leading with C.A.R.E

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif., -- U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, exemplifies leadership, guiding a complex operation while balancing the well-being of approximately 11,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel.



As a senior enlisted leader, Summers has dedicated more than 26 years to the Air Force, focusing on mission success and the prosperity of his team. Summers, who hails from Hawthorne, California, credits much of his success to his grandmother's wisdom and his family's continuous encouragement, such as his wife Amy, whom he met in the dorms at Travis Air Force Base, California, 26 years ago. His children, Destinee and Malcolm III, have also been a source of inspiration throughout his military journey.



“My wife remains my pillar of strength and biggest advocate,” said Summers. “She has selflessly loved and supported our family dreams and stood by me as my partner, biggest fan, unwavering advisor and best friend.”



His journey to becoming a leader in the Air Force wasn't straightforward; it was shaped by two specific, separate pivotal moments with his grandmother and his best friend, Rashaad, that Summers believes changed the trajectory of his life.



Just before he started junior year of high school, Summers’ grandmother encouraged him to join the military.



“My grandmother's unwavering faith in my potential has been a guiding light, shaping me into the man I am today,” said Summers. “Her wisdom resonates more with me now than ever.”



“I was facing a directionless future with no greater aspiration than owning a cool car,” said Summers. Following the loss of Summers’ grandmother, his best friend Rashaad continued to inspire him to join the armed forces together on the buddy system. Summers later joined the Air Force while Rashaad joined the Navy.



“Inspired by my best friend Rashaad and my grandmothers’ words, I took a leap of faith into the Air Force, marking the beginning of a journey that not only provided me with a career and family but also shaped my life through the amazing people, discipline and countless opportunities for growth.”



Summers transformed early challenges into future strengths. In his early years, he struggled to find purpose and discipline due to a lack of direction and his unfamiliarity with the rigors of serving in the military. Yet, these challenges unknowingly prepared Summers for a pivotal turning point in his career.



As a Senior Airman, Summers took on the role of military training leader at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. Tasked with guiding new Airmen, he understood the significance of embracing his responsibility and aimed to be a positive influence. This responsibility sparked his passion for leadership and set him on a path dedicated to positively impacting others' lives.



“Stepping into the role of a military training leader, I had a wake-up call — I needed to lead by example for the young Airmen counting on me,” said Summers. “This moment inspired me to mentor others and find my purpose in guiding people, just as I once needed guidance.”



Bridging the past with the present, Summers carries those lessons forward. Now, as a senior leader at Vandenberg, he emphasizes caring for the mission and the people, using his experiences to inspire and guide the next generation of guardians and airmen. Summers' leadership philosophy centers on C.A.R.E, connection, advocacy, resilience and empowerment, shaped by mentors who inspired him, enforced high standards yet offered grace and encouragement.



“I was fortunate to have mentors who knew how to balance praise, discipline, and empathy, fostering growth not just through firm ules, but also with patience, love and encouragement,” said Summers. “They showed me how powerful a guiding hand, a caring spirit, and empathetic leadership can be in a shaping a young person’s journey.”



Today, Summers' mission at Vandenberg is clear: To support Space Launch Delta 30 and its mission partners in achieving their strategic goals while motivating and connecting with Guardians and Airmen. He encourages them to give their best each day, creating a positive environment that ensures a mission-ready force. His journey from a young man with uncertain prospects to a senior enlisted leader in the Air Force exemplifies the power of perseverance, mentorship, and the impact of empathetic leadership. As he continues to serve, his focus remains on inspiring and encouraging the next generation, just as he was once was.



“Every day at Vandenberg, my goal is to make a lasting impact, not just by fulfilling the mission, but by dedicating myself to supporting the next generation of leaders,” said Summers. “I strive to be a servant leader, someone who genuinely cares about Guardians and Airmen. My commitment to the team is to give my all, every single day, and to leave a legacy of someone who connected, advocated for them and resources, built resiliency across the Delta and empowered people to be their best versions of themselves.”

